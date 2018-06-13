Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 20.48% - Emergence of Smart Homes and Connected Lawn Mowers

The global robotic lawn mower market to grow at a CAGR of 20.48% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of robotic lawn mowers in residential and commercial segments.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the emergence of smart homes and connected lawn mowers. The evolution of smart homes has enabled an integrated and centralized control of the systems installed in homes including environmental control systems, household appliances, consumer electronics, and building components.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the technological advances. With advances in technology, key vendors in the market are improving the robotic lawn mowers manufactured by them to expand and gain a differential advantage against competitors.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the several technical and operational issues making the use of robotic lawn mowers a cumbersome process. Complicated procedures involving blade and switch replacement and manual installations are difficult to understand and are time-consuming.

Key vendors

Deere & Company

Husqvarna Group

Robert Bosch

STIGA

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi

