Global Robotic Refueling System Market to 2030

The Robotic Refueling System Market is Expected to Grow from USD 25 Million in 2019 to USD 2.2 Billion by 2030

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Benefits Offered By Robotic Refueling Systems Such as Low Cost of Operation and Flexibility

Improved Security and Safety Offered By Robotic Refueling Systems While Fuel Dispensation

Restraints



Regulatory Policies to Ensure Data Safety

Opportunities



Increasing Adoption of Automation

Challenges



Replacement of Manual Fuel Caps With Automated Fuel Caps

Use Cases: Robotic Refueling Systems Market



Refueling of Sea Vessels in Remote Locations

Refueling of Rotary Wing Aircraft in Battlefields

Robotic Refueling of Satellites in Space

The growing requirement for low-cost mining operations and the need for improved security and safety, while fuel dispensation is the key factors driving the growth of the market.



One of the major restraints for the growth of the market is the legal and safety regulations. Increasing adoption of autonomous technology is the key opportunity for the growth of the robotic refuelling system market. A challenge faced by the key players in the market is the replacement of manual caps with automated fuel caps.



Market for robotic refueling systems pumping other types of fuel is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



The market for robotic refueling systems pumping other types of fuel is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Other fuel consists of hydrogen fuel cells, lithium-ion batteries, methanol, biofuel, and biodiesels. Companies, such as PLUG POWER Inc (US) and Fuelmatics AB (Sweden) are a few of the pioneers in providing robotic refueling systems for hybrid and electric vehicles. A robotic system does the refueling for replacement of hydrogen fuel cells or lithium-based batteries of hybrid or electric passenger vehicles.



Mining vertical to hold largest share of market in 2019



The mining vertical to hold the largest share of the robotic refueling system market in 2019. From autonomous self-driven haulage trucks to autonomous refueling stations, the use of automation has been intensive in the mining vertical since the introduction of robotic refueling systems. In this report, leading refueling robot manufacturers operating in the mining vertical have been analyzed, such as Rotec Engineering B.V and Scott Technology Ltd. They have successfully delivered these systems in a few of the operational mines of South America and Australia



Europe to dominate the robotic refueling system market in 2019



Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the robotic refueling system market during the forecast period. The presence of major robotic refueling system manufacturers such as Fuelmatics AB (Sweden) and Rotec Engineering (Netherlands), harsh climatic conditions, and an extensive industrial base are the major factors that make Europe a dynamic region for the robotic refueling system market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Robotic Refueling System Market

4.2 Robotic Refueling System Market, By Fuel Pumped

4.3 Market, By Payload Capacity

4.4 Market in APAC, Country vs Vertical

4.5 Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics



6 Robotic Refueling System Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Vehicle Positioning System

6.2.2 Control System

6.2.3 Robotic Arm

6.2.4 Fuel Dispensing System

6.2.5 Others

6.3 Software



7 Robotic Refueling System Market, By Fuel Pumped

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gasoline

7.2.1 Gasoline to Hold the Largest Share of the Market By Fuel Pumped During Forecast Period

7.3 Natural Gas

7.3.1 Increasing Demand of Natural Gas as Alternative Fuel to Drive the Market for Robotic Refueling System

7.4 Petrochemicals

7.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Robotic Refueling System in Oil & Gas Vertical to Support Market Growth

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Increasing Demand for Renewable Fuels to Drive the Market During the Forecast Period



8 Robotic Refueling System Market, By Payload Carrying Capacity

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Up to 50 kg

8.2.1 Up to 50 kg Payload Carrying Capacity to Hold Largest Share of the Market

8.3 50-100 kg

8.3.1 use of 50-100 kg Payload Carrying Capacity to Increase Across Industry Vertical

8.4 100-150 kg

8.4.1 Market for 100-150 kg to Grow at the Highest CAGR During Forecast Period



9 Robotic Refueling System Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Mining

9.2.1 Mining to Hold the Largest Share of the Market

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Market For Automotive Verticle to Grow at the Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

9.4 Oil & Gas

9.4.1 Increasing Demand for Petrochemicals to Drive the Market During Forecast Period

9.5 Aerospace

9.5.1 Robotic Refueling of Commercial Aircrafts to Address Safety and Security Concerns

9.6 Military & Defense

9.6.1 Deployment Robotic Refueling System in Battlefield to Enhance Safety During War

9.7 Warehouse and Logistics

9.7.1 Increasing use of Hybrid Fuelcell Vehicles in Logistics and Warehousing to Drive the Market

9.8 Marine and Shipping

9.8.1 Robotic Refueling of Sea Vessels in Remote Location Will Increase Adoption in Marine and Shipping Vertical

9.9 Construction

9.9.1 Adoption of Robotic Refueling System to Drive Cost Efficiency in Construction Vertical

9.10 Others

9.10.1 Refueling of Satellites Through Robotic System Will Drive the Market During Forecast Period



10 Geographic Analysis

Company Profiles

Key Players



ABB Group

Author's View

Scott Technology Ltd

KUKA

Rotec Engineering B.V.

Fuelmatics

Mine Energy Solution Pty

GAZPROMNEFT-AERO

Aerobotix

Shaw Development LLC

FANUC

Other Key Players



Stubli International

Daihen

PLUG POWER Inc

Neste Oyj

Yaskawa

Aral

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

TATSUNO Corporation

Green Fueling Inc

Simon Group Holdings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jos571





