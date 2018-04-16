Global Robotic Surgery Market 2017-2022 by Regions, Product Type, Application and Brands

The report covers aspects such as robotic surgery market by its key segments including market size by regions, product type, application and brands.

It also covers the robotic surgery market by its product categories including surgical robot system, instruments and consumables and services. The publication also includes competitive landscape and current and anticipated market share of major brands and companies. The reports also provides in depth case studies for cost comparison of robotic surgery and laparoscopic procedures, merger and acquisitions in the market.

Furthermore, the report includes snapshot on the robotic surgery market of the US and Europe. The future analysis of overall Global Robotic Surgery Market and by regions with estimated demand projections has also been discussed along with analyst recommendations.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for robotic surgery is very concentrated and highly competitive, owing to the fact that the leading player has a clear dominance and first mover advantage over others. Technological advancements and new product launches will increase the level of competition in the already competitive market.



The fact that all companies developing surgical robots also provide accessories and consumables required for every surgical procedure, and also provides round the clock service / maintenance support will further intensify the market's competitive environment.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Global Robotic Surgery Market Size by Revenue

Global Robotic Surgery Market Segmentation by Regions, by Product Type, by Application, by Brands, 2017

Trends and Developments in Global Robotic Surgery Market

Competitive Landscape of Global Robotic Surgery Market

Company Profiles of Major Furniture Market Players

Cost Comparison of Robotic Surgery and Laparoscopic Procedures

Mergers and Acquisitions in Global Robotic Surgery Market

Snapshot on US Robotic Surgery Market

Snapshot on Europe Robotic Surgery Market

Future Outlook for Global Robotic Surgery Market

Analyst Recommendation

Macro-Economic Factors Impacting Global Robotic Surgery Market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Potential

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Future Outlook And Projections



2. Research Methodology

2.1.Market Definitions

2.2.Abbreviations

2.3.Market Size And Modeling

Approach - Market Sizing

Variables (Dependent And Independent)

Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model

Limitations

Final Conclusion



3. Global Robotic Surgery Market Overview And Genesis



4. Global Robotic Surgery Market Size, 2012-2017



5. Trends And Developments In Global Robotic Surgery Market



6. Global Robotic Surgery Market Segmentation

6.1.By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Lamea) 2017

6.2.By Revenue Streams (Surgical Robot System, Instruments And Accessories, Services), 2012-2017

6.3.By Application (Gynecology, General Surgery, Urology, Orthopedic, Neurology And Others, 2017

6.4.By Brands (Da Vinci, Mako, Mazor X, Navio, Cyberknife And Others), 2017



7. Decision Making Process In Procuring Surgical Robot

Decision Making Committee

Decision Making Parameters

Time Taken



8. Regulatory Landscape Of Global Robotic Surgery Market



9. Cost Comparison Of Robotic Surgery And Laparoscopy For Hysterectomy



10. Porters Five Forces Analysis Of Global Robotic Surgery Market



11. Mergers And Acquisitions In Global Robotic Surgery Market



12. Competitive Landscape Of Global Robotic Surgery Market

Company Profiles

12.1.Intuitive Surgical

12.2.Accuray

12.3.Stryker Corporation

12.4.Mazor Robotics

12.5.Smith And Nephew

12.6.Zimmer Biomet

12.7.Renishaw

12.8.Transenterix

12.9.Other Companies



13. Snapshot On Us Robotic Surgery Market

Market Overview And Size, 2012-2017

Major Players

Market Potential



14. Snapshot On Europe Robotic Surgery Market



15. Global Robotic Surgery Market Future Outlook And Projections, 2017-2021

Surgical Robot Showcases Potential In Cataract Surgery

By Regions, 2018-2022

By Revenue Streams, 2018-2022



16. Analyst Recommendations



17.Macroeconomic Indicators, 2011-2021

17.1.Aging Population, 2011-2021

17.2.Private Healthcare Expenditure, 2011-2021

17.3.Number Of Surgeries, 2011-2021

17.4.Number Of Surgeons, 2011-2021



