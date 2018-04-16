Global Robotic Surgery Market 2017-2022 by Regions, Product Type, Application and Brands

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Robotic Surgery Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW), by Product Type (Surgical Robot System, Instruments and Accessories and Services) - Outlook to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers aspects such as robotic surgery market by its key segments including market size by regions, product type, application and brands.
It also covers the robotic surgery market by its product categories including surgical robot system, instruments and consumables and services. The publication also includes competitive landscape and current and anticipated market share of major brands and companies. The reports also provides in depth case studies for cost comparison of robotic surgery and laparoscopic procedures, merger and acquisitions in the market.
Furthermore, the report includes snapshot on the robotic surgery market of the US and Europe. The future analysis of overall Global Robotic Surgery Market and by regions with estimated demand projections has also been discussed along with analyst recommendations.
Competitive Landscape
The global market for robotic surgery is very concentrated and highly competitive, owing to the fact that the leading player has a clear dominance and first mover advantage over others. Technological advancements and new product launches will increase the level of competition in the already competitive market.
The fact that all companies developing surgical robots also provide accessories and consumables required for every surgical procedure, and also provides round the clock service / maintenance support will further intensify the market's competitive environment.
Key Topics Covered in the Report:
- Global Robotic Surgery Market Size by Revenue
- Global Robotic Surgery Market Segmentation by Regions, by Product Type, by Application, by Brands, 2017
- Trends and Developments in Global Robotic Surgery Market
- Competitive Landscape of Global Robotic Surgery Market
- Company Profiles of Major Furniture Market Players
- Cost Comparison of Robotic Surgery and Laparoscopic Procedures
- Mergers and Acquisitions in Global Robotic Surgery Market
- Snapshot on US Robotic Surgery Market
- Snapshot on Europe Robotic Surgery Market
- Future Outlook for Global Robotic Surgery Market
- Analyst Recommendation
- Macro-Economic Factors Impacting Global Robotic Surgery Market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Potential
Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
Future Outlook And Projections
2. Research Methodology
2.1.Market Definitions
2.2.Abbreviations
2.3.Market Size And Modeling
Approach - Market Sizing
Variables (Dependent And Independent)
Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model
Limitations
Final Conclusion
3. Global Robotic Surgery Market Overview And Genesis
4. Global Robotic Surgery Market Size, 2012-2017
5. Trends And Developments In Global Robotic Surgery Market
6. Global Robotic Surgery Market Segmentation
6.1.By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Lamea) 2017
6.2.By Revenue Streams (Surgical Robot System, Instruments And Accessories, Services), 2012-2017
6.3.By Application (Gynecology, General Surgery, Urology, Orthopedic, Neurology And Others, 2017
6.4.By Brands (Da Vinci, Mako, Mazor X, Navio, Cyberknife And Others), 2017
7. Decision Making Process In Procuring Surgical Robot
Decision Making Committee
Decision Making Parameters
Time Taken
8. Regulatory Landscape Of Global Robotic Surgery Market
9. Cost Comparison Of Robotic Surgery And Laparoscopy For Hysterectomy
10. Porters Five Forces Analysis Of Global Robotic Surgery Market
11. Mergers And Acquisitions In Global Robotic Surgery Market
12. Competitive Landscape Of Global Robotic Surgery Market
Company Profiles
12.1.Intuitive Surgical
12.2.Accuray
12.3.Stryker Corporation
12.4.Mazor Robotics
12.5.Smith And Nephew
12.6.Zimmer Biomet
12.7.Renishaw
12.8.Transenterix
12.9.Other Companies
13. Snapshot On Us Robotic Surgery Market
Market Overview And Size, 2012-2017
Major Players
Market Potential
14. Snapshot On Europe Robotic Surgery Market
15. Global Robotic Surgery Market Future Outlook And Projections, 2017-2021
Surgical Robot Showcases Potential In Cataract Surgery
By Regions, 2018-2022
By Revenue Streams, 2018-2022
16. Analyst Recommendations
17.Macroeconomic Indicators, 2011-2021
17.1.Aging Population, 2011-2021
17.2.Private Healthcare Expenditure, 2011-2021
17.3.Number Of Surgeries, 2011-2021
17.4.Number Of Surgeons, 2011-2021
Companies Mentioned
- Accuray
- Auris Surgical
- Avatera Medical
- Cambridge Medical Robotics
- CyberKnife
- da Vinci
- Intuitive Surgical
- MAKO
- Mazor Robotics
- Mazor X
- Medicaroid Corporation
- Medrobotics
- NAVIO
- OMNIlife Science
- Renishaw
- Restoration Robotics
- Samsung Corporation
- Smith and Nephew Corporation
- Stereotaxisv
- Stryker Corporation
- Think Surgical
- Titan Medical
- TransEnterix
- Verb Surgical
- Zimmer Biomet
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9xzh43/global_robotic?w=5
