Global Robotics Market in Mining Industry 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Autonomous Solutions, Caterpillar, Clearpath Robotics, Komatsu & Nabors Industries

The Global robotics market in mining industry to grow at a CAGR of 27.01% during the period 2018-2022.

Global robotics market in mining industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the new sales of hardware, software, and services. Robotics in mining includes robotics systems such as autonomous trucks, autonomous haulage systems, mobile robot platforms, industrial robots, robotic loaders, and drilling systems, used in the mining industry.

According to the report, the emergence of low-price robotic solutions will be a key driver boosting the market growth. To fulfil the growing popularity, vendors are integrating physical embodiments that are autonomous, interactive, and communicative. The integration of artificial intelligence is enabling the robots to understand human emotions and interact in a real-time environment. Also, vendors are developing low-cost companion and emotional therapy robots to cater to the growing demand and increase the affordability of these robots.

The rapid advances in robots will be a key trend driving the growth of the market. Vendors are developing and integrating advanced and innovative products that enhance flexibility and improve the connectivity and integration with the cloud, building automation, and IoT.

Further, the report states that the risk of malfunctioning and hacking in companion robots will affect the market growth. The risk of malfunctioning and hacking of these robots can result in unintentional physical attacks on the user in addition to, driving the risk of persistent threats. The growing risk of cyberattacks enables the robots to be altered remotely.

Key vendors

Autonomous Solutions

Caterpillar

Clearpath Robotics

Komatsu

Nabors Industries

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Global robotics market in mining industry by material handling

Global robotics market in mining industry by surveying and mapping

Global robotics market in mining industry by drilling

Global robotics market in mining industry by others

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION

Software

Services

Hardware

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Robotics market in mining industry in APAC

Robotics market in mining industry in Americas

Robotics market in mining industry in EMEA

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of new vendors

Adoption of innovative business models

Future potential of robotics in mining

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



