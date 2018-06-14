Global Robotics Market in Mining Industry 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Autonomous Solutions, Caterpillar, Clearpath Robotics, Komatsu & Nabors Industries

DUBLIN, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global robotics market in mining industry to grow at a CAGR of 27.01% during the period 2018-2022.
Global robotics market in mining industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the new sales of hardware, software, and services. Robotics in mining includes robotics systems such as autonomous trucks, autonomous haulage systems, mobile robot platforms, industrial robots, robotic loaders, and drilling systems, used in the mining industry.
According to the report, the emergence of low-price robotic solutions will be a key driver boosting the market growth. To fulfil the growing popularity, vendors are integrating physical embodiments that are autonomous, interactive, and communicative. The integration of artificial intelligence is enabling the robots to understand human emotions and interact in a real-time environment. Also, vendors are developing low-cost companion and emotional therapy robots to cater to the growing demand and increase the affordability of these robots.
The rapid advances in robots will be a key trend driving the growth of the market. Vendors are developing and integrating advanced and innovative products that enhance flexibility and improve the connectivity and integration with the cloud, building automation, and IoT.
Further, the report states that the risk of malfunctioning and hacking in companion robots will affect the market growth. The risk of malfunctioning and hacking of these robots can result in unintentional physical attacks on the user in addition to, driving the risk of persistent threats. The growing risk of cyberattacks enables the robots to be altered remotely.
