NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About robotics in personal and homecare sector



Robotics market in personal and homecare sector consist of companion and emotional therapy robots, that support end-user by offering entertainment and companionship.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global robotics market in personal and homecare sector to grow at a CAGR of 77.18% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the robotics market in personal and homecare sector. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of companion robots and emotional therapy robots.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global robotics market in personal and homecare sector 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Blue Frog Robotics

• Jibo

• LG Electronics

• PARO Robots US

• Robert Bosch

• SoftBank Group



Market driver

• Emergence of low-price robotic solutions

Market challenge

• Risk of malfunctioning and hacking in companion robots

Market trend

• Rapid advances in robots

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



