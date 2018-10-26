Global Robotics Technology in Construction Markets Report 2018: Market is Expected to Reach $19.36 Billion During 2018-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The aggregated revenue of global robotics technology market in construction industry is expected to reach $19.36 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of various types of robotics in global construction industry.



Highlighted with 50 tables and 67 figures, this 197-page report Robotics Technology in Construction Industry: Global Market by Product Type, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Region 2014-2025 is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide robotics technology market in construction industry by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.



The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global robotics technology market in construction industry in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Region.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Global Drones Market for Construction Industry 2014-2025

3.3 Global Traditional Construction Robots Market 2014-2025

3.4 Global Robotic ARMs Market in Construction Industry 2014-2025

3.5 Global Exoskeletons Market in Construction Industry 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Robot Function

4.1 Market Overview by Robot Function

4.2 Global Inspection and Surveillance Robotics Market in Construction Industry 2014-2025

4.3 Global Demolition Robots Market 2014-2025

4.4 Global Bricklaying Robots Market 2014-2025

4.5 Global Concrete Structural Erection Robots Market 2014-2025

4.6 Global 3D Printing Construction Robots Market 2014-2025

4.7 Global Market of Other Construction Robotics 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application Vertical

5.1 Market Overview by Application Vertical

5.2 Global Construction Robots Market for Public Infrastructure 2014-2025

5.3 Global Construction Robots Market for Commercial and Residential Buildings 2014-2025

5.4 Global Construction Robots Market for Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition 2014-2025

5.5 Global Construction Robots Market for Other Applications 2014-2025



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles



8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



Companies Mentioned



3D Robotics Inc

Advanced Construction Robotics

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aibotix GmbH

Apis Cor

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Brokk AB

Conjet AB

Construction Robotics, LLC

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)

Eagle UAV Services

Ekso Bionics

Fastbrick Robotics Limited

Fujita Corporation

Husqvarna Group

Komatsu Limited

Lifco AB

MX3D

nLink Construction Robotics

Sarcos Corporation

senseFly/Parrot

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Yingchuang Building Technique Co.

U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

