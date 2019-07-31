Global ROS-based Robot Market 2019-2024: Asia-Pacific Dominated the Global ROS-Based Industrial Market with a Share of 74% in 2019

DUBLIN, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global ROS-based Robot Market: Focus on ROS Application in Different Type of Robot (Service and Industrial) - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ROS-Based Robot Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 20.02% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.



Robot Operating System (ROS) is a meta-operating system for robotics which is something in between the operating system and middleware. It provides high-level functionalities apart from standard operating system services such as synchronous and asynchronous calls, robot configuration systems, centralized database, and so on. Prior to the existence of ROS, every robotic researcher and robotic designer spent a considerable amount of time on designing the embedded software within the robot, which demanded skills in electronics and embedded programming apart from mechanical engineering.

The major idea of robotics OS is to offer standardized functionalities such as performing hardware abstraction, similar to the conventional OS for PCs. ROS combines expertise from different disciplines as the field of robotics generally demands people to have diverse skill sets. Most of the existing OS is developed for a specific purpose, however, ROS is a general-purpose OS. Nevertheless, it is not capable of carrying out every task. Hence, a proliferation in the adoption of the open-source operating system in industrial and service robot in order to reduce development cost for robotic applications has been witnessed.



Asia-Pacific dominated the global ROS-based industrial robot market with a share of 74% in 2019. Europe, including the major countries, such as the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, is the most prominent region for the ROS-based service robot market. In Europe, France acquired a major market share in 2019, due to the setup of new start-ups of service robot in the region.

Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global ROS-Based Robot Market



The ROS-based robot market research provides detailed market information for ROS-based robots and covers global robotic industry outlook, comparative analysis of ROS1.0 and ROS2.0, and futuristic outlook for ROS. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the ROS-based robot market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The ROS-based robot market report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by industrial robots, service robots, and region.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Overview

1.2 Market Drivers

1.2.1 Increasing Demand for Productivity and Quality at Workplace

1.2.2 Increasing Need for Automation in Various Industries

1.2.3 Growing Need for Robots in Defense and Security

1.2.4 Increasing Concerns for Labor Safety and Human Error

1.3 Market Challenges

1.3.1 Complexity and Lack of Safety with Robots Based on ROS

1.3.2 Unmapped Navigation Environments

1.4 Market Opportunities

1.4.1 Increase in Research and Development Activities

1.4.2 Growth Opportunities Across Developing Countries

1.5 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis



2 Strategies Implemented and Developments Made by Key Robotic Players

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Product Launches and Developments

2.1.2 Partnerships/Collaborations/Joint Ventures

2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



3 Introduction to Robot Operating System

3.1 Global Robotic Industry Outlook

3.2 Background to Open Source Robotics Foundation

3.3 Open Source Robotics Projects

3.3.1 Hardware Projects

3.3.2 Software Projects

3.3.3 Robot Simulators

3.4 Overview of Robot Operating System

3.4.1 Evolution of ROS

3.4.2 ROS Core Components

3.4.3 Useful Development Tools in ROS

3.5 Comparative Analysis of ROS1.0 vs ROS2.0

3.5.1 New Technologies

3.5.2 Improved Use Cases with ROS2

3.6 Analysis of Robots Built on ROS

3.7 Funding and Investment Scenario in Robotics



4 Global ROS-based Robot Market

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 ROS Application in Different Types of Robot

5.1 Overview

5.2 Industrial Robot

5.2.1 Usage of ROS in Industrial Robots (by Application)

5.2.1.1 Automotive

5.2.1.2 Electrical/Electronics

5.2.1.3 Metal and Machinery

5.2.1.4 Rubber and Plastic

5.2.1.5 Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

5.2.1.6 Food and Beverages

5.2.1.7 Others

5.2.2 Usage of ROS in Industrial Robots (by Region)

5.2.2.1 North America

5.2.2.1.1 North America ROS-Based Industrial Robot Market (by Country)

5.2.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.2.1 Europe ROS-Based Industrial Robot Market (by Country)

5.2.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.2.3.1 Asia-Pacific ROS-Based Industrial Robot Market (by Country)

5.2.2.4 Rest-of-the-World

5.2.2.4.1 Rest-of-the-World ROS-based Industrial Robot Market (by Region)

5.3 Service Robot

5.3.1 Usage of ROS in Service Robots (by Application)

5.3.1.1 Professional

5.3.1.1.1 Logistic and Warehouse

5.3.1.1.2 Defense and Security

5.3.1.1.3 Public Relation

5.3.1.1.4 Agriculture

5.3.1.1.5 Healthcare

5.3.1.1.6 Others

5.3.1.2 Personal/Domestic

5.3.1.2.1 Household

5.3.1.2.2 Entertainment and Leisure

5.3.2 Usage of ROS in Service Robots (by Region)

5.3.2.1 North America

5.3.2.1.1 North America ROS-Based Service Robot Market (by Country)

5.3.2.2 Europe

5.3.2.2.1 Europe ROS-Based Service Robot Market (by Country)

5.3.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.2.3.1 Asia-Pacific ROS-Based Service Robot Market (by Country)

5.3.2.4 Rest-of-the-World

5.3.2.4.1 Rest-of-the-World ROS-based Service Robot Market (by Region)



6 Futuristic Outlook for ROS

6.1 Opportunity to Operating System and Cloud Service Providers

6.2 Road Toward Modular ROS-based Open-Source Robotic Hardware Platform



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Overview

7.2 ABB Ltd.

7.3 Clearpath Robotics

7.4 Comau SpA

7.5 Denso Robotics, Inc.

7.6 Fanuc Corporation

7.7 Husarion, Inc.

7.8 iRobot Corporation

7.9 Kuka AG

7.10 Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

7.11 Omron Adept Technologies

7.12 Rethink Robotics GmbH

7.13 Stanley Innovation, Inc.

7.14 Staubli International AG

7.15 Yaskawa Motoman

7.16 YRG, Inc.

7.17 Other Key Players

7.17.1 Fetch Robotics

7.17.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

7.17.3 Nvidia Corporation

7.17.4 Panasonic Corporation

7.17.5 Piaggio Fast Forward

7.17.6 Savioke

7.17.7 Seiko Epson Corporation

7.17.8 Simbe Robotics

7.17.9 Stryker Corporation

7.17.10 Toshiba Machine Company Ltd.

7.18 List of Emerging Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aee3hc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

