NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About rural clinical and healthcare logistics market



Rural clinical and healthcare logistics market pertains to handling, transporting, warehousing, and distributing of pharmaceutical and medical devices to hospitals and primary health centers in rural areas.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global rural clinical and healthcare logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the rural clinical and healthcare logistics market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the growth generated by the 3PL service providers such as transporting and warehousing.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• DB Schenker

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• DSV

• FedEx

• United Parcel Service



Market driver

• Increasing global demand for pharmaceuticals and medical devices

Market challenge

• Shortage of drivers resulting in higher lead time

Market trend

• Introduction of blockchain technology in logistics industry

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



