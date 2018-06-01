Global Saccharin Market 2018-2023: Major Players are Jiangxi Dongxu Chemcial Science and Technology Co. Ltd, Penta Manufacuring Company, and Blue Circle Organics

The saccharin market was valued at US$190.681 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.17% over the forecast period to reach US$229.935 billion by 2023.

Saccharin is a chemical compound which is majorly used as a flavoring agent and non-nutritive sweetener in food and beverages. It also has wide application in pharmaceuticals, cosmetic, agriculture, and electroplating industry. Food and beverage industry holds a significant share as the growing consumer awareness regarding the negative effects of sugar consumption has been critical in supplementing its growth.

Sodium saccharin accounts for significant share as it is majorly used for dietary concern as it relatively inexpensive compared to sugar and thus helps in weight management. The growing global health consciousness has positively impacted the growth of sodium saccharin.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Jiangxi Dongxu Chemcial Science and Technology Co. Ltd, Penta Manufacuring Company, and Blue Circle Organics Pvt Ltd among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Saccharin Market By Type

6. Saccharin Market By Form

7. Saccharin Market By End User

8. Saccharin Market By Geography

9. Competitive Intelligence

10. Company Profiles

PT Golden Sari

Vishnu Chemicals

Jiangxi Dongxu Chemcial Science and Technology Co. Ltd

Tianjin Changjie Chemical Co. Ltd

Blue Circle Organics Pvt Ltd

Penta Manufacuring Company

Kyung-In Synthetic Corporation

Aviditya Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

