Global Safety Light Curtain Market to 2027 - Rise in Industrial Revolution 4.0 / Radical Growth of the Packaging Industry / Government Mandates for Safety Regulations

The Global Safety Light Curtain Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is rise in industrial revolution 4.0, radical growth of the packaging industry and government mandates for safety regulations.

Based on safety level, the market is categorized into type 2 and type 4.

Depending on component, the market is segregated into light emitting diodes (LEDs), photoelectric cells, control units, display units and other components. Furthermore, other components segment is sub segmented into enclosures and mirrors.

Based on resolution, the market is divided into 9mm-24mm, 25-90mm and more than 90mm.

Depending on type, the market is segregated into optical safety light curtain, ultrasonic safety light curtain and vibrating tuning safety light curtain. Furthermore, optical safety light curtain segment is sub segmented into red, infrared and laser.

Based on application, the market is divided into packaging, material handling, robotics, assembly and other applications. Moreover, other applications segment is sub segmented into presses, positioning and metal working applications.

By end user, the market is classified into automotive, food & beverages, semiconductors & electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecom, packaging and labeling and other end users. Furthermore, the other end users segment is sub segmented into wood, chemicals, financial institutions and art.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rise in industrial revolution 4.0

3.1.2 Radical growth of the packaging industry

3.1.3 Government mandates for safety regulations

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Safety Level

4.1 Type 2

4.2 Type 4



5 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Component

5.1 Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

5.2 Photoelectric Cells

5.3 Control Units

5.4 Display Units

5.5 Other Components

5.5.1 Enclosures

5.5.2 Mirrors



6 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Resolution

6.1 9mm-24mm

6.2 25-90mm

6.3 More Than 90mm



7 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Type

7.1 Optical Safety Light Curtain

7.1.1 Red

7.1.2 Infrared

7.1.3 Laser

7.2 Ultrasonic Safety Light Curtain

7.3 Vibrating Tuning Safety Light Curtain



8 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Application

8.1 Packaging

8.2 Material Handling

8.3 Robotics

8.4 Assembly

8.5 Other Applications

8.5.1 Presses

8.5.2 Positioning

8.5.3 Metal Working Applications



9 Safety Light Curtain Market, By End Use

9.1 Automotive

9.2 Food & Beverages

9.3 Semiconductors & Electronics

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Manufacturing

9.6 IT & Telecom

9.7 Packaging and Labelling

9.8 Other End Users

9.8.1 Wood

9.8.2 Chemicals

9.8.3 Financial Institutions

9.8.4 Art



10 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 U.K

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 France

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.2 UAE

10.4.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Others



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 Banner Engineering

12.2 Datalogic

12.3 Keyence

12.4 Leuze Electronic

12.5 Omron

12.6 Panasonic

12.7 Pepperl + Fuchs

12.8 Pilz

12.9 Rockwell

12.10 Schneider

12.11 Sick



