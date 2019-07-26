Global Safety Motion Control Market to 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
Jul 26, 2019, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Safety Motion Control - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Safety Motion Control Market accounted for $13.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $21.73 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.6%
Increased emphasis on adopting safety standards, demand for safe equipment and low maintenance are some of the major key factors influencing the market growth. However, high installation costs and lack of high skilled workers are hampering the market growth.
Safety motion control system aids in controlling the manufacturing process more accurately, hence increasing the product quality as well as the cycle time of the production is reduced considerably. Motion control system performs a wide variety of functions ranging from a simple unit assigned to move an object to a machine tool application, which works with perfect coordination to execute multiple simultaneous movements. Safety motion control systems are an emerging class with improved safety and security mechanisms. There are mainly three component of the safety motion control system such as drive system, motors and gearbox.
Based on End User, Automotive segment held significant market share during the forecast period owing to growing development in manufacturing and assembly processes of HCV's and high-end motor vehicles. Motion control provides manufacturers with the flexibility they need to optimize the vehicle cam shaft for each engine type. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate due to availability of high technological resources.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Safety Motion Control Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Feedback Devices
5.3 Drives
5.4 Motion Controllers
5.5 DC Motors
5.6 Sensors
5.7 AC Motors
5.8 Actuators
5.9 Other Components
6 Global Safety Motion Control Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Closed loop
6.3 Open loop
7 Global Safety Motion Control Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Packing
7.3 Retrofitting of Drive System
7.4 Servo Presses
7.5 Motion Control Operations
7.6 Material Handling
7.7 Assembling/Disassembling
7.8 Machine Building
7.9 Compressor and Pump
7.10 Other Applications
8 Global Safety Motion Control Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Energy and Power
8.3 Aerospace and Defense
8.4 Electrical and Electronics
8.5 Manufacturing
8.6 Automotive
8.7 Pharmaceuticals
8.8 Food & Beverage
8.9 Semiconductors
8.10 Oil & Gas
8.11 Other End Users
9 Global Safety Motion Control Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Mitsubishi Electric
11.2 Schneider Electric
11.3 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
11.4 ABB Group
11.5 Siemens
11.6 Yaskawa Electric Corporation
11.7 Bosch Rexroth
11.8 SICK Group
11.9 Demero Automation Systems
11.10 Astre Engineering Tunisie
11.11 Sort Production Products
11.12 Zhejiang Huazhang Automation
11.13 Sigmatek Safety System
11.14 Melexa
11.15 More Control
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/isyv4m
