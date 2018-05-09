Global Safety Switch (Contact Switch and Non-Contact Switch) Market 2018-2023

The safety switch market is expected to grow from USD 1.24 Billion in 2018 to USD 1.55 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2018 and 2023.

The growth of this market is fueled by the growing adoption of automation in hazardous industrial areas, increasing government intervention for equipment and personnel safety in industries, and rising demand for non-contact door switches to improve the stability of doors and guards. Developments in the safety switch market ecosystem through organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product developments, merger and acquisition, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements further drive the growth of this market.

The key restraining factor for the growth of the safety switch market is the high investment required for automation implementation and maintenance of equipment in hazardous environments. The consumers of safety switch are the key players in industries such as metal & mining, utility, oil & gas, consumer electronics, medical, food & beverage, chemical, and other discrete industries.

The major demand for safety switches is from the oil & gas and food & beverage industries. Oil & gas drilling and servicing activities are undertaken in hazardous environments, which, in turn, mandate the installation of safety systems for such activities. The growing automation in food & beverage industry to satisfy changing demands also contributes to the growth of safety switch market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Safety Switch Market

4.2 Safety Switch Market, By Product Type

4.3 Safety Switch Market, By Safety System

4.4 Safety Switch Market, By Vertical

4.5 Safety Switch Market in APAC, By Country and Vertical

4.6 Safety Switch Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Automation in Hazardous Industrial Areas

5.2.1.2 Increasing Government Intervention for Equipment and Personnel Safety in Industries

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Non-Contact Door Switches to Improve the Stability of Doors Or Guards

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Investment Required for Automation Implementation and Maintenance of Equipment in Hazardous Environments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Acceptance of Workplace Safety Standards in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Management of Competitiveness in the Supply Chain

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Safety Switch Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Contact Safety Switch

6.2.1 Hinge Switches

6.2.2 Locking Switches

6.2.3 Other Contact Safety Switches

6.3 Non-Contact Safety Switch

6.3.1 Inductive Switches

6.3.2 Magnetic Switches

6.3.3 RFID Transponder Switches



7 Safety Switch Market, By Safety System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Burner Management Systems (BMS)

7.3 Emergency Shutdown (ESD) Systems

7.4 Fire & Gas Monitoring Systems

7.5 High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems (HIPPS)

7.6 Turbomachinery Control (TMC) Systems



8 Safety Switch Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oil & Gas

8.3 Energy & Power

8.4 Chemical

8.5 Pharmaceutical

8.6 Food & Beverage

8.7 Metal & Mining

8.8 Pulp & Paper

8.9 Water & Wastewater Treatment

8.10 Packaging

8.11 Commercial

8.12 Others



9 Safety Switch Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ranking Analysis of Market Players

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Expansions, and Contracts



11 Company Profile

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.2.1 ABB

11.2.2 General Electric

11.2.3 Rockwell

11.2.4 Schneider Electric

11.2.5 Siemens

11.2.6 Eaton

11.2.7 Honeywell

11.2.8 Omron

11.2.9 Pilz

11.2.10 SICK

11.3 Other Players

11.3.1 Banner Engineering

11.3.2 BERNSTEIN

11.3.3 Emerson

11.3.4 EUCHNER

11.3.5 Fortress Interlocks (Halma PLC)

11.3.6 IDEC

11.3.7 IDEM

11.3.8 Pepperl+Fuchs

11.3.9 Schmersal

11.3.10 R. Stahl AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gk69q6/global_safety?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-safety-switch-contact-switch-and-non-contact-switch-market-2018-2023-300645311.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

