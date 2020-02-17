Global Salt Substitutes Industry Report 2020-2025 - Analysis by Type, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Salt Substitutes Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global salt substitutes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



Increasing processed food consumption, globally has led to higher demand for salt substitutes in savory snacks. Manufacturers are using salt substitutes instead of salt and marketing these ingredients for better market positioning.



Increasing work pressure has also led to serious health concerns, driving the market for salt substitutes. Yeast extract and hydrolyzed vegetable protein are being clearly adopted by most of the manufacturers in various processed food sectors.



The global salt substitutes market is gaining momentum, globally. Nonetheless, the market exhibits the strong presence of key players such as Cargill Inc, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Alsiano, Givaudan SA, Smart Salt, Inc., among others.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand for Savory Snacks



The growing demand for savory snacks, owing to its eas availablity and taste. However, various snack base products are unappetizing without added seasonings. Salt being the original, and most common seasoning. Snack manufacturers have searched for product line extensions, and development of flavored products has been an obvious choice. Salt substitutes are compounded to add taste to improve consumer appeal of the finished product.



Increased health awareness has led to reduced use of salt and the use of salt substitutes instead. Several ingredient manufacturers offer sodium replacements, and their potential application in snacks is growing. For instance, Cargill's FlakeSelect is its patent-pending technology, where sodium chloride and potassium chloride are combined using a roller application and smashed together.



Asia-Pacific Witnessed a Significant Market Growth



Asia Pacific witnessed a staggering rise in lifestyle diseases. Replacing salt by substitutes such as potassium chloride, amino acids, and hydrolyzed vegetable protein will significantly reduce the adverse effects associated with overconsumption of sodium. The World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), and numerous other organizations have advocated for reduction and/or substitution of sodium in food.



Market players across the globe including North America and Europe are currently focusing on new product development and improving product quality of already existing product portfolio. Rapid penetration of food & beverage retail sector especially in emerging economies fuelled by favorable government initiatives is drawing attention of leading market players and is projected to boost growth of salt substitute market over the forecast period.



