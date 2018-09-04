Global Sample Preparation Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN & Thermo Fisher Scientific
07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Sample Preparation Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Sample Preparation Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Sample Preparation Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of instruments and consumables for sample preparation across the globe.
One trend affecting this market is the increasing investments in R&D. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasing their R&D investments to discover new drugs.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising demand for monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are identical immune cells and are the fastest growing products in the pharmaceutical industry.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the limited sustainability of smaller vendors. The global sample preparation market is highly competitive and dominated by established players which makes it difficult for new and smaller vendors to enter the market.
Key vendors
- Agilent Technologies
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Danaher
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- QIAGEN
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry
- Research and academic institutes
- Others
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased investments in R&D
- Global initiatives facilitating market growth
- Launch of innovative products
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v7lxdn/global_sample?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article