Global Sapphire Glass Markets to 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sapphire Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sapphire glass market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024



Sapphire glass is a synthetic crystal that is produced by applying massive pressure and heat to aluminum and oxygen in cylindrical sticks called boules. After diamond, it is the second hardest substance and offers high strength, optical transparency and resistance from scratches, shattering or any other kind of damage.



It is used in the manufacturing of bullet-proof glass, armored vehicles, screens, visors and military bodysuits. It further finds applications in scientific experiments that need optical windows under harsh environments. In addition to this, it also forms an integral part of numerous consumer electronic products.



The extensive utilization of sapphire glass in the medical, aerospace and defense sectors is the key factor driving the market growth. In the defense and military sector, it offers solutions for transparent armor, infrared windows and various countermeasure systems. In the medical industry, it is widely used in endoscope lenses, laser hair removal systems, insulators and surgical blades as well as for laser transmission. Sapphire glass is also utilized in the consumer electronics segment in the manufacturing of LED screens used in devices such as television (TV) sets, laptops, and mobile phones.



Rapid urbanization along with rising disposable incomes of consumers have inclined them toward high-end consumer goods such as smartphones and tablets with advanced features. This is consequently leading to the demand for sapphire glass in the consumer electronics segment. Furthermore, owing to their energy-saving characteristic, efforts are being undertaken by governments across the globe for the widespread incorporation of LED lights, which is further boosting the market growth.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global sapphire glass market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global sapphire glass market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global sapphire glass market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global sapphire glass industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global sapphire glass industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global sapphire glass industry?

What is the structure of the global sapphire glass industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global sapphire glass industry

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Sapphire Glass Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 High Grade Transparency Sapphire Glass

6.2 General Transparency Sapphire Glass



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Smartphones

7.2 Watches

7.3 Optical and Mechanical Instruments

7.4 Safety Establishments

7.5 Medical Devices

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Kyocera Corporation

13.3.2 Rayotek Scientific Inc.

13.3.3 Rubicon Technology Inc.

13.3.4 Saint-Gobain

13.3.5 Crystran Ltd.

13.3.6 Crystalwise Technology Inc.

13.3.7 Monocrystal

13.3.8 Schott North America Inc.

13.3.9 Swiss Jewel Company

13.3.10 GT Advanced Technologies

13.3.11 Precision Sapphire Technologies,Ltd

13.3.12 STC

13.3.13 Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd.

13.3.14 DK AZTEC Co., Ltd.

13.3.15 Tera Xtal Technology Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5ogop



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

