Global Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market 2018-2022

A satellite ground station is a terrestrial radio station designed for extra-planetary telecommunication with spacecraft or reception of radio waves from stellar radio sources. Ground station components include radio frequency (RF) equipment, intermediate frequency (IF) equipment, control and monitoring, and measurement and test equipment, and system enhancements.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the satellite ground station equipment. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of satellite ground station equipment.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, satellite ground station equipment market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS

• Hughes Network Systems

• NovelSat

• ViaSat

• VT iDirect



Market driver

• Increasing need to enhance offshore communication



Market challenge

• Environmental challenges



Market trend

• Growing preference for MEO and LEO over GEO satellites



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



