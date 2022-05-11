Global Satellite Industry and the Future of LEO Constellations: Focus on Key Players Starlink, OneWeb, Kuiper, Lightspeed and Galaxy Space

May 11, 2022, 05:45 ET
In recent years, the new LEO constellations have received much attention as a means of bringing ubiquitous Internet connectivity, including to rural areas. To this end, more than 1,000 small satellites have been launched into low Earth orbit in 2021.
This report provides an overview of the development trends of the satellite industry and its major sub-segment, the LEO constellations.
The study also provides an in-depth assessment of the key factors, including market drivers and challenges, influencing the satellite industry and the LEO constellation market.
The goals and objectives of this report cover the following questions:
- How has the satellite industry evolved in recent years?
- What are the key drivers and challenges for the satellite industry?
- What are the key technological advances catalysing the evolution of the LEO constellation market?
- What business models are expected to be adopted by incumbent satellite operators?
- What is the size of the LEO constellation market?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
1. Overview of the satellite market
1.1. Current status of global satellite market
1.2. Satellite market dynamics
2. LEO constellation
- LEO constellation satellite development
- Advantage of LEO compared to GEO and MEO
- LEO satellite communication system architecture
- Major factors enabling Satellite Internet-based LEO
- Challenge - cost of user terminal
- Status of global LEO satellite projects
3. Major LEO constellation players and business models
3.1. Business models of 5 major LEO constellation players
- Major LEO constellation players
- Target market and region per player
- Starlink
- OneWeb
- Kuiper
- Lightspeed
- Galaxy Space (Yinhe)
3.2. Comparison of the current status of 5G major LEO constellation players
- Satellite manufacturing
- Satellite launch
- Ground Station
4. Valuation of the LEO market
- Worldwide market sizing of Satcom connectivity in value
- Market sizing and ARPU of IoT satellite
5. Annex
- Starlink network system architecture
- OneWeb network architecture
- Kuiper network architecture
- Galaxy Space network architecture
