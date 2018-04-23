Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market 2018-2022

NEW YORK, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A satellite is an artificial object that is placed in the orbit by a rocket and is used to serves in applications such as navigation, communication, Earth observation, and research.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Nerve Monitoring Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for satellites for commercial and military applications.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Airbus

• Boeing

• Lockheed Martin

• SpaceX

• Thales Group



Market driver

• Decline in the cost of satellite launch systems

Market challenge

• Manufacturing and design constraints associated with satellites

Market trend

• Advent of 3D printing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



