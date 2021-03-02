Global SC Finance II SRL Announces The Voluntary Prepayment Of Its Fixed Rate Asset-Backed Notes, Series 2014-1 Class A-1, Contingent On The Closing Of Certain Other Financing

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global SC Finance II SRL (the "Issuer") today announced the potential action related to the following series of fixed rate asset-backed notes (the "Notes"):

Title of Security

CUSIP Number (Rule 144A/Reg s)

Amortized Principal

Amount Outstanding

Original Principal

Amount Fixed Rate Asset Backed Notes, Series 2014-1, Class A-1

37952U AD5/ P48877 AD9

$102,500,000

$300,000,000

The Issuer expects to make a voluntary prepayment of the Notes on or about March 17, 2021, together with accrued interest thereon and any other amounts then due and payable, subject to the successful closing of certain other financing on that same date in an amount satisfactory to the Seaco SRL, and further subject to the sole discretion of Seaco SRL.

Any such voluntary prepayment of the Notes remains subject to certain terms of the Notes, including three (3) business days' prior notice to the Indenture Trustee and to the Class A-1 Noteholders. A more comprehensive description of these terms can be found in Section 205 of the Series 2014-1 Supplement, dated as of July 30, 2014, to the Indenture dated as of August 2, 2012, between the Issuer and U.S. Bank National Association, Indenture Trustee.

About Seaco

The Issuer is a subsidiary of Seaco SRL, which manages its container fleet. The Issuer and Seaco are indirect subsidiaries of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd, an entity listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and controlled by HNA Group Co., Ltd.

Founded as Sea Containers in 1965, Seaco has 50 years of leading change in the container leasing industry. Seaco purchases new container equipment for leasing and re-leasing to customers worldwide, providing expertise in regional/global container leasing and sales solutions.

Today, Seaco is one of the world's largest container leasing companies, providing a fleet of approximately 2.3 million TEU across a diversified fleet of Dry Boxes, Reefers, Tanks, Specials and Swapbody containers.

Website: www.seacoglobal.com

