Global Scholarly & Professional E-Book Publishing Market 2018-2022 - Financial Outlook Based on Analysis of the Leading Competitors' Performance

The report provides an overview and financial outlook for the global scholarly and professional e-book publishing markets based on specific research and analysis of the leading competitors' performance. Company performance is projected through 2018. The overall market is divided into law, science and technology, medical, social science and humanities and business publishing. Market categories are projected through 2022.

The report contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:

Exclusive analysis of market size and structure

Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers

Profiles of the five leading e-book aggregators

Geographic market sizing for the four major regional markets: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

, , and Rest of World Exclusive market projections to 2019 by subject area and more

Examples of some of the trends covered include:

Key differences between scholarly-professional e-books and trade e-books

Cooperation among publishers and between publishers and aggregators

Mobile and tablet usage has brought e-books into new settings

The journalization of books

The long tail and rebirth of the monograph

Patron-driven and demand-driven acquisition

Digital Rights Management, copyright and pricing models

Companies Mentioned



Informa PLC

John Wiley & Sons

McGraw-Hill

Oxford University Press

Press Pearson

Springer Nature

Thieme Medical Publishers

Thomson Reuters

Wolters Kluwer

Key Topics Covered



Methodology

Definition of Scholarly & Professional E-Book Publishing

Scientific and Technical

Medical Publishing

Legal Publishing

Business Publishing

Social Science and Humanities

Scope of the Report

Sources of Information

Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results

Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Facts & Trends

E-books Grew 5.6% in 2017, Stymied by Larger Decline in Print Book Sales

As Print Shrinks, the Book Ecosystem Shifts to Digital

RELX Is the Largest E-Book Publisher by Sales

Springer Nature Has the Most Scholarly and Professional E-Book Titles

Growth of the Market Leaders Lags Market as a Whole

Scientific and Technical Is the Largest Professional E-Book Market

North America Dominates With 52% of Global Professional E-Book Market

Cooperation Is Needed Even for the Largest Publishers

The Digital Landscape Opens New Legal Questions and New Business Models

Professional E-Book Market

Introduction

Market Size

Table Professional E-Book Publishing by Market, 2015-2017 ($ in millions)

Scientific and Technical

Table Professional E-Book Publishing, Share by Market, 2017

Medical Publishing

Legal Publishing

Business Publishing

Social Science and Humanities

Professional E-Book Publishing by Geography

Language Splits and Major Publishing Hubs

Currency

Table Global Currency Movements, 2015-2017

North America

Europe

Table Professional E-Book Publishing by Geographic Share, 2017

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Leading E-Book Publishers and Aggregators

Introduction

Leading E-Book Publishers

RELX

Company Overview

Table Leading Professional E-Book Publishers, Market Share, 2017

Recent Company Performance

E-Book Publishing Strategy

Table Leading E-Book Publishers' Revenue1, 2015-2017 ($ in millions)

Springer Nature

Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

E-Book Publishing Strategy

Thomson Reuters

Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

E-Book Publishing Strategy

John Wiley & Sons

Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

E-Book Publishing Strategy

Informa PLC

Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

E-Book Publishing Strategy

Wolters Kluwer

Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

E-Book Strategy

McGraw-Hill

Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

E-Book Publishing Strategy

Pearson

Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

E-Book Publishing Strategy

Thieme Medical Publishers

Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

E-Book Publishing Strategy

Oxford University Press

Press Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

E-Book Publishing Strategy

Leading E-Book Aggregators & Vendors

Table Leading E-Book Aggregators, 2018

Mergers & Acquisitions in Professional E-Book Publishing Market

Table Key Professional E-Book Publishing, M&A Activity, 2015

Table Key Professional E-Book Publishing, M&A Activity, 2016-2018

Trends & Forecast

Introduction

Current Trends in E-Book Publishing

World Economy Seems Finally to Have Recovered from 2008 Crisis

E-Books Have Become "Journalized," Learned Lessons, Business Models from E-Journals

Print Book Sales Are Falling, Only Partly Replaced by E-Books and Digital Collections

Table Professional E-books and Print Books, 2016-2018P ($ in millions)

Largest Players Lag Market Growth as a Whole

E-Book Publishers Cooperate

Libraries, Printers and Wholesalers Also Shifting Digital

Digitization Opens New Markets, Especially Among Backlist Titles

E-Books Provide Ecosystem Opportunities

Mobility Has Brought E-Books into New Settings

E-Book Online Piracy a Growing Threat

Open Access Books Finding a Niche

Table Leading OA E-Book Publishers Ranked by Number of Titles, 2018

Professional E-Book Publishing Market Forecast

Introduction

Scientific and Technical Forecast

Table Professional E-Book Publishing by Market, 2018-2022 ($ in millions)

Medical Forecast

Law Forecast

Business Forecast

Social Science and Humanities Forecast

Forecast by Geography

Forecast Leading Publishers

Table Leading E-Book Publishers Forecast, 2017-2018P ($ in millions)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v46dcx/global_scholarly?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-scholarly--professional-e-book-publishing-market-2018-2022---financial-outlook-based-on-analysis-of-the-leading-competitors-performance-300629489.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

