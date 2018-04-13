Global Scholarly & Professional E-Book Publishing Market 2018-2022 - Financial Outlook Based on Analysis of the Leading Competitors' Performance

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Scholarly & Professional E-Book Publishing 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an overview and financial outlook for the global scholarly and professional e-book publishing markets based on specific research and analysis of the leading competitors' performance. Company performance is projected through 2018. The overall market is divided into law, science and technology, medical, social science and humanities and business publishing. Market categories are projected through 2022.
The report contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:
- Exclusive analysis of market size and structure
- Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers
- Profiles of the five leading e-book aggregators
- Geographic market sizing for the four major regional markets: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
- Exclusive market projections to 2019 by subject area and more
Examples of some of the trends covered include:
- Key differences between scholarly-professional e-books and trade e-books
- Cooperation among publishers and between publishers and aggregators
- Mobile and tablet usage has brought e-books into new settings
- The journalization of books
- The long tail and rebirth of the monograph
- Patron-driven and demand-driven acquisition
- Digital Rights Management, copyright and pricing models
Companies Mentioned
- Informa PLC
- John Wiley & Sons
- McGraw-Hill
- Oxford University Press
- Pearson
- Springer Nature
- Thieme Medical Publishers
- Thomson Reuters
- Wolters Kluwer
Key Topics Covered
Methodology
Definition of Scholarly & Professional E-Book Publishing
Scientific and Technical
- Medical Publishing
- Legal Publishing
- Business Publishing
- Social Science and Humanities
- Scope of the Report
- Sources of Information
- Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results
Executive Summary
Introduction
Key Facts & Trends
- E-books Grew 5.6% in 2017, Stymied by Larger Decline in Print Book Sales
- As Print Shrinks, the Book Ecosystem Shifts to Digital
- RELX Is the Largest E-Book Publisher by Sales
- Springer Nature Has the Most Scholarly and Professional E-Book Titles
- Growth of the Market Leaders Lags Market as a Whole
- Scientific and Technical Is the Largest Professional E-Book Market
- North America Dominates With 52% of Global Professional E-Book Market
- Cooperation Is Needed Even for the Largest Publishers
- The Digital Landscape Opens New Legal Questions and New Business Models
Professional E-Book Market
Introduction
Market Size
- Table Professional E-Book Publishing by Market, 2015-2017 ($ in millions)
- Scientific and Technical
- Table Professional E-Book Publishing, Share by Market, 2017
- Medical Publishing
- Legal Publishing
- Business Publishing
- Social Science and Humanities
- Professional E-Book Publishing by Geography
- Language Splits and Major Publishing Hubs
- Currency
- Table Global Currency Movements, 2015-2017
- North America
- Europe
- Table Professional E-Book Publishing by Geographic Share, 2017
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Leading E-Book Publishers and Aggregators
Introduction
Leading E-Book Publishers
RELX
- Company Overview
- Table Leading Professional E-Book Publishers, Market Share, 2017
- Recent Company Performance
- E-Book Publishing Strategy
- Table Leading E-Book Publishers' Revenue1, 2015-2017 ($ in millions)
- Springer Nature
- Company Overview
- Recent Company Performance
- E-Book Publishing Strategy
- Thomson Reuters
- Company Overview
- Recent Company Performance
- E-Book Publishing Strategy
- John Wiley & Sons
- Company Overview
- Recent Company Performance
- E-Book Publishing Strategy
- Informa PLC
- Company Overview
- Recent Company Performance
- E-Book Publishing Strategy
- Wolters Kluwer
- Company Overview
- Recent Company Performance
- E-Book Strategy
- McGraw-Hill
- Company Overview
- Recent Company Performance
- E-Book Publishing Strategy
- Pearson
- Company Overview
- Recent Company Performance
- E-Book Publishing Strategy
- Thieme Medical Publishers
- Company Overview
- Recent Company Performance
- E-Book Publishing Strategy
- Oxford University Press
- Company Overview
- Recent Company Performance
- E-Book Publishing Strategy
- Leading E-Book Aggregators & Vendors
- Table Leading E-Book Aggregators, 2018
- Mergers & Acquisitions in Professional E-Book Publishing Market
- Table Key Professional E-Book Publishing, M&A Activity, 2015
- Table Key Professional E-Book Publishing, M&A Activity, 2016-2018
Trends & Forecast
Introduction
Current Trends in E-Book Publishing
- World Economy Seems Finally to Have Recovered from 2008 Crisis
- E-Books Have Become "Journalized," Learned Lessons, Business Models from E-Journals
- Print Book Sales Are Falling, Only Partly Replaced by E-Books and Digital Collections
- Table Professional E-books and Print Books, 2016-2018P ($ in millions)
- Largest Players Lag Market Growth as a Whole
- E-Book Publishers Cooperate
- Libraries, Printers and Wholesalers Also Shifting Digital
- Digitization Opens New Markets, Especially Among Backlist Titles
- E-Books Provide Ecosystem Opportunities
- Mobility Has Brought E-Books into New Settings
- E-Book Online Piracy a Growing Threat
- Open Access Books Finding a Niche
- Table Leading OA E-Book Publishers Ranked by Number of Titles, 2018
Professional E-Book Publishing Market Forecast
- Introduction
- Scientific and Technical Forecast
- Table Professional E-Book Publishing by Market, 2018-2022 ($ in millions)
- Medical Forecast
- Law Forecast
- Business Forecast
- Social Science and Humanities Forecast
- Forecast by Geography
- Forecast Leading Publishers
- Table Leading E-Book Publishers Forecast, 2017-2018P ($ in millions)
