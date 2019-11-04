Global SD-WAN Vendor Markets Report 2019: Market Trends Driving Adoption, 5 Year Forecast, Profiles of the Leading Vendors
Nov 04, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global SD-WAN Vendor Market Forecasts, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key factors driving market adoption include: cost savings from efficient usage of private and public networks, ability to optimize hybrid cloud/multi-cloud connectivity, and application-aware routing. In this research, the publisher covers market trends driving SD-WAN adoption, as well as give a 5 year forecast for the market, and profiles of the leading vendors.
The report is based on primary interviews with leading SD-WAN vendors, researched the quarterly and annual reports of publicly listed companies, and utilized internal and external databases to perform a detailed analysis of customer wins, existing site deployments, pricing and contracting models, and sales and marketing channels, to arrive at revenue estimates for the global SD-WAN market.
The revenue and sites estimates for leading SD-WAN vendors were sent to individual companies for feedback; and responses were analyzed further, and compared to the publisher's forecast model. The resulting SD-WAN revenue and sites market size is the total of individual companies' estimates.
In this report, the SD-WAN Vendor Market is the infrastructure market consisting of SD-WAN hardware and software. The SD-WAN overlay functionality is delivered using a physical or virtual appliance. While most vendors offer a physical hardware appliance that hosts the SD-WAN software, there are vendors that sell only the software.
This report includes data on:
- SD-WAN Vendor Market Revenue Forecast
- SD-WAN Market Customer Sites Forecast
- SD-WAN Market Shares
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Market Engineering Measurements
2. Market Definitions
- Defining the Key Terms and the Value They Deliver
3. Business Benefits of SD-WAN
4. SD-WAN Market Trends
5. SD-WAN Vendor Market - Market Forecasts
- SD-WAN Vendor Market Forecasts Taxonomy
- SD-WAN Vendor Market: Forecast Assumptions
- SD-WAN Vendor Market: Total Revenue Forecast, Global, 2017-2023
- SD-WAN Vendor Market: Regional Breakdown, 2018
- SD-WAN Vendor Market: Total Customer Sites Forecast, Global, 2017-2023
- SD-WAN Vendor Market: Customer Sites Split by Managed vs. DIY, 2017-2023
6. SD-WAN Vendor Market: Market Share Rankings & Competitive Analysis
- SD-WAN Vendor Market Share Rankings, 2019
- Competitive Analysis
7. Appendix
