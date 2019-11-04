Global SD-WAN Vendor Markets Report 2019: Market Trends Driving Adoption, 5 Year Forecast, Profiles of the Leading Vendors

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global SD-WAN Vendor Market Forecasts, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key factors driving market adoption include: cost savings from efficient usage of private and public networks, ability to optimize hybrid cloud/multi-cloud connectivity, and application-aware routing. In this research, the publisher covers market trends driving SD-WAN adoption, as well as give a 5 year forecast for the market, and profiles of the leading vendors.

The report is based on primary interviews with leading SD-WAN vendors, researched the quarterly and annual reports of publicly listed companies, and utilized internal and external databases to perform a detailed analysis of customer wins, existing site deployments, pricing and contracting models, and sales and marketing channels, to arrive at revenue estimates for the global SD-WAN market.

The revenue and sites estimates for leading SD-WAN vendors were sent to individual companies for feedback; and responses were analyzed further, and compared to the publisher's forecast model. The resulting SD-WAN revenue and sites market size is the total of individual companies' estimates.

In this report, the SD-WAN Vendor Market is the infrastructure market consisting of SD-WAN hardware and software. The SD-WAN overlay functionality is delivered using a physical or virtual appliance. While most vendors offer a physical hardware appliance that hosts the SD-WAN software, there are vendors that sell only the software.

This report includes data on:

  • SD-WAN Vendor Market Revenue Forecast
  • SD-WAN Market Customer Sites Forecast
  • SD-WAN Market Shares

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Executive Summary - Market Engineering Measurements

2. Market Definitions

  • Defining the Key Terms and the Value They Deliver

3. Business Benefits of SD-WAN

4. SD-WAN Market Trends

5. SD-WAN Vendor Market - Market Forecasts

  • SD-WAN Vendor Market Forecasts Taxonomy
  • SD-WAN Vendor Market: Forecast Assumptions
  • SD-WAN Vendor Market: Total Revenue Forecast, Global, 2017-2023
  • SD-WAN Vendor Market: Regional Breakdown, 2018
  • SD-WAN Vendor Market: Total Customer Sites Forecast, Global, 2017-2023
  • SD-WAN Vendor Market: Customer Sites Split by Managed vs. DIY, 2017-2023

6. SD-WAN Vendor Market: Market Share Rankings & Competitive Analysis

  • SD-WAN Vendor Market Share Rankings, 2019
  • Competitive Analysis

7. Appendix

