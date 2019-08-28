Global Secondary Macronutrients Market Outlook 2017-2019 & 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Secondary Macronutrients - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Secondary Macronutrients market accounted for $27.59 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $45.91 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include the need for augmenting of yield in crops, enlargement in demand for high-value crops such as fruits & vegetables and increasing population. However, limited product availability is restricting the market growth.



Secondary macronutrients are frequently used in farming to assist plants that are in suffering while boosting their overall health and growth.



Amongst nutrient, the calcium segment has a significant growth due to the increasing demand for gypsum and lime to tackle soil acidity issues. Moreover, calcium is the most vital nutrient among three macronutrients as it helps to strengthen the cell wall, decrease soil salinity, and recover water infiltration.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the considerable market share over the next five years due to the high custom of fertilizers in countries such as China, which is the largest producer of sulfur, lime and magnesite.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Secondary Macronutrients Market, By Formulation

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Liquid Formulation

5.3 Dry Formulation



6 Global Secondary Macronutrients Market, By Nutrient

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Magnesium

6.3 Sulfur

6.4 Calcium



7 Global Secondary Macronutrients Market, By Crop Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fruits & Vegetables

7.2.1 Orange

7.2.2 Tomato

7.2.3 Potato

7.2.4 Other Fruits & Vegetables

7.3 Cereals & Grains

7.3.1 Wheat

7.3.2 Rice

7.3.3 Corn

7.3.4 Other Cereals & Grains

7.4 Oilseed & Pulses

7.4.1 Groundnut

7.4.2 Soybean

7.4.3 Canola

7.5 Other Crop Types

7.5.1 Forages

7.5.2 Turf

7.5.3 Stimulation Crops

7.5.4 Ornamental Crops

7.5.5 Sugar Crops



8 Global Secondary Macronutrients Market, By Application Method

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Solid Application

8.2.1 Deep Tillage

8.2.2 Broadcasting

8.2.3 Localized Placement

8.3 Liquid Application

8.3.1 Foliar

8.3.2 Fertigation

8.3.3 Other Liquid Applications



9 Global Secondary Macronutrients Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Medical

9.3 Food and Beverage

9.4 Other End Users



10 Global Secondary Macronutrients Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Sapec Agro Business

12.2 Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals

12.3 Yara International

12.4 Coromandel International

12.5 Kugler Company

12.6 Nutrien

12.7 Haifa Chemicals

12.8 The Mosaic Company

12.9 K+S

12.10 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

12.12 Koch Industries

12.12 Nufarm



