Global Secondary Macronutrients Market Outlook 2017-2019 & 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
Aug 28, 2019, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Secondary Macronutrients - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Secondary Macronutrients market accounted for $27.59 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $45.91 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include the need for augmenting of yield in crops, enlargement in demand for high-value crops such as fruits & vegetables and increasing population. However, limited product availability is restricting the market growth.
Secondary macronutrients are frequently used in farming to assist plants that are in suffering while boosting their overall health and growth.
Amongst nutrient, the calcium segment has a significant growth due to the increasing demand for gypsum and lime to tackle soil acidity issues. Moreover, calcium is the most vital nutrient among three macronutrients as it helps to strengthen the cell wall, decrease soil salinity, and recover water infiltration.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the considerable market share over the next five years due to the high custom of fertilizers in countries such as China, which is the largest producer of sulfur, lime and magnesite.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Secondary Macronutrients Market, By Formulation
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Liquid Formulation
5.3 Dry Formulation
6 Global Secondary Macronutrients Market, By Nutrient
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Magnesium
6.3 Sulfur
6.4 Calcium
7 Global Secondary Macronutrients Market, By Crop Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fruits & Vegetables
7.2.1 Orange
7.2.2 Tomato
7.2.3 Potato
7.2.4 Other Fruits & Vegetables
7.3 Cereals & Grains
7.3.1 Wheat
7.3.2 Rice
7.3.3 Corn
7.3.4 Other Cereals & Grains
7.4 Oilseed & Pulses
7.4.1 Groundnut
7.4.2 Soybean
7.4.3 Canola
7.5 Other Crop Types
7.5.1 Forages
7.5.2 Turf
7.5.3 Stimulation Crops
7.5.4 Ornamental Crops
7.5.5 Sugar Crops
8 Global Secondary Macronutrients Market, By Application Method
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Solid Application
8.2.1 Deep Tillage
8.2.2 Broadcasting
8.2.3 Localized Placement
8.3 Liquid Application
8.3.1 Foliar
8.3.2 Fertigation
8.3.3 Other Liquid Applications
9 Global Secondary Macronutrients Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Medical
9.3 Food and Beverage
9.4 Other End Users
10 Global Secondary Macronutrients Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Sapec Agro Business
12.2 Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals
12.3 Yara International
12.4 Coromandel International
12.5 Kugler Company
12.6 Nutrien
12.7 Haifa Chemicals
12.8 The Mosaic Company
12.9 K+S
12.10 Israel Chemicals Ltd.
12.12 Koch Industries
12.12 Nufarm
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lz4k2w
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article