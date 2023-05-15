Global Secondhand Luxury Goods Market Report 2023: Increasing Disposable Income Levels and Availability on Online Platforms Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Secondhand Luxury Goods Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global secondhand luxury goods market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

A Fashionphile Group LLC.,

Fendi

Garderobe

Inseller

Luxepolis

Luxury Closet, Inc.

So Chic Boutique

The Closet

The RealReal Inc.

Timepiece360

Vestiaire Collective

Yoogi's Closet, Inc.

This report on global secondhand luxury goods market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global secondhand luxury goods market by segmenting the market based on product type, demography, distribution channel and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the secondhand luxury goods market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Disposable Income Levels

Availability on Online Platforms

Challenges

Brands facing operational challenges

Many Ecological Issues

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Handbags

Jewelry & Watches

Clothing

Small Leather Goods

Footwear

Accessories

Other

by Demography

Women

Men

Unisex

by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

