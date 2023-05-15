Global Secondhand Luxury Goods Market Report 2023: Increasing Disposable Income Levels and Availability on Online Platforms Drives Growth

May 15, 2023, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Secondhand Luxury Goods Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global secondhand luxury goods market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- A Fashionphile Group LLC.,
- Fendi
- Garderobe
- Inseller
- Luxepolis
- Luxury Closet, Inc.
- So Chic Boutique
- The Closet
- The RealReal Inc.
- Timepiece360
- Vestiaire Collective
- Yoogi's Closet, Inc.
This report on global secondhand luxury goods market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global secondhand luxury goods market by segmenting the market based on product type, demography, distribution channel and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the secondhand luxury goods market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Disposable Income Levels
- Availability on Online Platforms
Challenges
- Brands facing operational challenges
- Many Ecological Issues
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Handbags
- Jewelry & Watches
- Clothing
- Small Leather Goods
- Footwear
- Accessories
- Other
by Demography
- Women
- Men
- Unisex
by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
