Global Security Advisory Services Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026: BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Energy and Power, Manufacturing

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Security Advisory Services Market By Service Type (Penetration Testing, Vulnerability Management, Risk Management Strategy, Incident Response, Compliances Management, Others), By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Security Advisory Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period.

Growing requirement to enhance the responsiveness of business processes with no safety compromises is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to rev up during the forecast years. Moreover, growing incidence of cyber espionage & increasing utilization of cyber security solutions in the BFSI sector is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global Security Advisory Services Market is segmented based on service type, enterprise size, vertical, company, and region. Based on service type, the market can be categorized into penetration testing, vulnerability management, risk management strategy, incident response, compliances management, security program development & chief information security officer advisory and support.

Out of which, the security program development & chief information security officer advisory and support segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well as it helps organizations to form strategies and monitors the process for preventing cyber threat.



Based on the end-user industry, the market is fragmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, government and public sector, healthcare, energy and power, manufacturing & others and others. Among them, the BFSI segment is estimated to dominate the market through 2026 due to growing adoption of security advisory services in the end-user industry.



The major players operating in the Global Security Advisory Services Market are Cisco, DXC Technologies, KPMG, Deloitte, PwC, TCS, EY, Verizon, Kudelski Security, NTT Security and Others. The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Security Advisory Services Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Security Advisory Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Service Type (Penetration Testing, Vulnerability Management, Risk Management Strategy, Incident Response, Compliances Management, Security Program Development & Chief Information Security Officer Advisory and Support)

6.2.2. By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises Vs SMEs)

6.2.3. By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Government and public sector, Healthcare, Energy and Power, Manufacturing & Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2020)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Security Advisory Services Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Service Type

7.2.2. By Enterprise Size

7.2.3. By Vertical

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.3.1. China Security Advisory Services Market Outlook

7.3.2. India Security Advisory Services Market Outlook

7.3.3. Australia Security Advisory Services Market Outlook

7.3.4. Japan Security Advisory Services Market Outlook

7.3.5. South Korea Security Advisory Services Market Outlook



8. Europe Security Advisory Services Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Service Type

8.2.2. By Enterprise Size

8.2.3. By Vertical

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. France Security Advisory Services Market Outlook

8.3.2. Germany Security Advisory Services Market Outlook

8.3.3. United Kingdom Security Advisory Services Market Outlook

8.3.4. Italy Security Advisory Services Market Outlook

8.3.5. Spain Security Advisory Services Market Outlook



9. North America Security Advisory Services Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Service Type

9.2.2. By Enterprise Size

9.2.3. By Vertical

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. United States Security Advisory Services Market Outlook

9.3.2. Mexico Security Advisory Services Market Outlook

9.3.3. Canada Security Advisory Services Market Outlook



10. South America Security Advisory Services Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Service Type

10.2.2. By Enterprise Size

10.2.3. By Vertical

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Security Advisory Services Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Security Advisory Services Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Security Advisory Services Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Security Advisory Services Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Service Type

11.2.2. By Enterprise Size

11.2.3. By Vertical

11.2.4. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

11.3.1. South Africa Security Advisory Services Market Outlook

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Security Advisory Services Market Outlook

11.3.3. UAE Security Advisory Services Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

14.2. DXC Technologies Co.

14.3. KPMG LLP

14.4. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

14.5. PwC LLP

14.6. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

14.7. Ernst & Young LLP

14.8. Verizon Communications Inc.

14.9. NTT Security Corp.



15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otiwwx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

