Global Security Policy Management Market 2019-2025 by Component, Product, Organization Size, End User, Competitve Landscape

The Global Security Policy Management Market size is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



Security Policy Management is the process of implementing, identifying, and managing the rules and procedures to be followed by all individuals when accessing and using the IT assets and resources of an organization. These network security policies are aimed at addressing security threats and implementing strategies to mitigate vulnerabilities in IT security, as well as identifying how to recover from a system compromise or when a network intrusion happens.



The strategies also provide employees with instructions on what to do and what not to do. They also describe who receives access to what assets and resources and what implications do they have of failing to follow the guidelines.



Companies often come across comprehensive security policies or even numerous measures that are almost difficult to manually maintain and execute. Organizations that are very complicated or work in a highly controlled industry feel this discomfort most acutely, but even larger companies are struggling to locate time and funds to confirm adherence with policies.



It is projected that North America will account for the largest market share in the market for security policy management in 2019. It is anticipated that early adoption of a security policy management solution and the existence of several suppliers providing security policy management will boost the region's market growth. Security policy management solutions are increasingly being implemented by businesses in the region to identify and deter attacks at their initial phase.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.



Key Companies Profiled in the report include

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Micro Focus

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Intel Corporation

iManage LLC

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

FireMon LLC

OPAQ Networks, Inc.

Skybox Security, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Security Policy Management Market by Component

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Global Security Policy Management Solution Market by Region

4.3 Global Security Policy Management Services Market by Region

4.4 Global Security Policy Management Services Market by Type

4.4.1 Global Security Policy Management Professional Services Market by Region

4.4.2 Global Security Policy Management Managed Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Security Policy Management Market by Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Global Security Policy Management Network Policy Management Market by Region

5.3 Global Security Policy Management Compliance and Auditing Market by Region

5.4 Global Security Policy Management Change Management Market by Region

5.5 Global Other Product Security Policy Management Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Security Policy Management Market by Organization Size

6.1 Global Large Enterprises Security Policy Management Market by Region

6.2 Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Security Policy Management Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Security Policy Management Market by End User

7.1 Global BFSI Security Policy Management Market by Region

7.2 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Security Policy Management Market by Region

7.3 Global Manufacturing Security Policy Management Market by Region

7.4 Global Government and Public Sector Security Policy Management Market by Region

7.5 Global Telecom & IT Security Policy Management Market by Region

7.6 Global Consumer Goods & Retail Security Policy Management Market by Region

7.7 Global Others Security Policy Management Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Security Policy Management Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



