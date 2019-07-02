Global Seed Treatment Market 2019-2024 - $12.3 Billion Industry Opportunity Analysis
Jul 02, 2019, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seed Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global seed treatment market was worth US$ 7.2 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 12.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019-2024.
With the rapidly increasing global population, there has been a significant rise in the demand for food grains, which calls for the production of higher and enhanced yields.
Furthermore, effective seed treatment prevents seed and soil-borne infections, aids in improving the germination time and enhances the overall productivity. It also averts the ill-effects of agrochemical residues in the crop, thus aptly meeting the soaring demand for chemical-free foods.
Moreover, extensive research and development in bio-farming techniques coupled with the production of energy-efficient, environment-friendly and economical means of seed treatment have also catalyzed the market growth.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Seed Treatment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Application Technique
5.5 Market Breakup by Crop Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Function
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Chemical Seed Treatment
6.2 Non-Chemical Treatment
7 Market Breakup by Application Technique
7.1 Seed Coating
7.2 Seed Dressing
7.3 Seed Pelleting
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Crop Type
8.1 Corn/Maize
8.2 Soybean
8.3 Wheat
8.4 Rice
8.5 Cotton
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by Function
9.1 Seed Protection
9.2 Seed Enhancement
9.3 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Europe
10.2 North America
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
14.1 Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Bayer
15.3.2 Syngenta
15.3.3 BASF
15.3.4 DOW Agrosciences
15.3.5 DuPont
15.3.6 Monsanto
15.3.7 Nufarm
15.3.8 FMC
15.3.9 Arysta Lifescience
15.3.10 Sumitomo Chemical
15.3.11 UPL
15.3.12 Incotec
15.3.13 Germains
15.3.14 Advanced Biological Marketing Inc.
15.3.15 Monsanto Company
