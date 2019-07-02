Global Seed Treatment Market 2019-2024 - $12.3 Billion Industry Opportunity Analysis

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seed Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global seed treatment market was worth US$ 7.2 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 12.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019-2024.



With the rapidly increasing global population, there has been a significant rise in the demand for food grains, which calls for the production of higher and enhanced yields.



Furthermore, effective seed treatment prevents seed and soil-borne infections, aids in improving the germination time and enhances the overall productivity. It also averts the ill-effects of agrochemical residues in the crop, thus aptly meeting the soaring demand for chemical-free foods.



Moreover, extensive research and development in bio-farming techniques coupled with the production of energy-efficient, environment-friendly and economical means of seed treatment have also catalyzed the market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Seed Treatment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application Technique

5.5 Market Breakup by Crop Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Function

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Chemical Seed Treatment

6.2 Non-Chemical Treatment



7 Market Breakup by Application Technique

7.1 Seed Coating

7.2 Seed Dressing

7.3 Seed Pelleting

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Crop Type

8.1 Corn/Maize

8.2 Soybean

8.3 Wheat

8.4 Rice

8.5 Cotton

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Function

9.1 Seed Protection

9.2 Seed Enhancement

9.3 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Europe

10.2 North America

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Bayer

15.3.2 Syngenta

15.3.3 BASF

15.3.4 DOW Agrosciences

15.3.5 DuPont

15.3.6 Monsanto

15.3.7 Nufarm

15.3.8 FMC

15.3.9 Arysta Lifescience

15.3.10 Sumitomo Chemical

15.3.11 UPL

15.3.12 Incotec

15.3.13 Germains

15.3.14 Advanced Biological Marketing Inc.

15.3.15 Monsanto Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqajs0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

