Global Seed Treatment Market Report 2020-2025 - Focus on Integrated Pest Management, Rapid Growth in Biological Seed Treatment Market

The "Seed Treatment Market by Type (Chemical and Biological), Formulation (Liquid Form and Dry Form), Application Technique (Coating, Dressing, Pelleting), Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds), Function, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Seed Treatment Market is expected to reach $5.93 billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the growing need to increase crop yield and quality; its low cost; wide range of benefits of seed treatment; reduction of arable land; and reduced risk of exceeding minimum residue level. In addition, focus on integrated pest management and rapid growth in biological seed treatment provides significant opportunities for the growth of the seed treatment market. However, stringent government regulations hinder the growth of this market to some extent. On the other hand, developing film coating for seed treatment poses a great challenge to the global seed treatment market.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global seed treatment market with respect to various types.



The global seed treatment market is segmented on the basis of type (chemical and biological), chemical (insecticide, fungicide, and others), formulation (liquid and dry), application techniques (coating, dressing, and pelleting), crop type (cereals & grains, oilseeds, and other crops), cereals & grains (corn, wheat, and other cereals), oilseeds (soybean, cotton, and canola), function (seed protection and seed enhancement), and geography.



Seed coating application technique commanded the largest share of the overall seed treatment market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the factors such as broad-spectrum usage on all crop seeds with increasing commercial value of seeds by enhancing their appearance. In seed coating, a special binder is used with an agrochemical formulation to enhance adherence to the seed. With the use of this technology, the less agrochemical active ingredient is required to treat seeds as it gives a better adhesion of the agrochemical active ingredients on the seed surface. However, the seed pelleting application technique is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



Based on crop type, the overall seed treatment market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds, and other crops.



Cereals & grains held the largest share of the overall seed treatment market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand to feed growing population and industrial applications such as animal feed, biofuel, and starch & ethanol production. However, oilseed treatment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth in this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing cultivation of high cost GM seeds and the growing adoption of seed treatment by farmers to control the yield loss due to seed and seedling diseases.



On the basis of form, liquid form commanded the largest share of the overall seed treatment market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the ease of use and storage of liquid form in comparison with the solid form. The liquid formulations are usually preferred by the farmers due to their readiness of application, and due to the fact that its comparatively cheaper than solid formulations. Also, these formulations are easier to handle, apply, and has better reachability.



Geographically, the global seed treatment market is segmented into five major geographies, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



North America accounted for the largest share of the overall seed treatment market in 2019. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the large arable land, increasing demand for crop yield & efficiency, and increasing adoption of high price GM seeds. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period mainly attributed to the large area under agriculture cultivation and growing population in the region which increases the use of various crop protection chemicals for enhancing crop yield.



