Global Semiconductor Bare Die Market 2018-2022 with Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, ROHM Semiconductor & Texas Instruments Dominating

The "Global Semiconductor Bare Die Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global semiconductor bare die market will register a revenue of close to USD 23 billion by 2022.
Global Semiconductor Bare Die Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is continuous decrease in lithography wavelength. According to the report, one driver in the market is emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices. Several application developers and manufacturers are increasingly focusing on offering better consumer products with improved functionalities through massive transformation in the consumer electronic devices. They are also trying to acquire higher market share by continually focusing on the development of advanced products in terms of power consumption, processing power, user interface and design using robust technologies such as semiconductor bare dies.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high inventory levels in the supply chain. The semiconductor industry is cyclical in nature, which affects the operating results of the semiconductor vendors due to the possible downturns. Semiconductor manufacturers are faced with risks such as overcapacity, a decrease in the demand, and a raise in price competition.
Key vendors
- Analog Devices
- Infineon Technologies
- ON Semiconductor
- ROHM Semiconductor
- Texas Instruments
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Consumer electronics
- Computers
- Industrial
- Telecommunications
- Others
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Continuous decrease in the lithography wavelength
- Growing proliferation of the IoT and connected devices
- Growing acceptance of wearable devices
- Increase in the wafer size
- Growth of smart cities
- Automation in automobiles
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
