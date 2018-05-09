Global Semiconductor Bare Die Market 2018-2022 with Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, ROHM Semiconductor & Texas Instruments Dominating

The global semiconductor bare die market will register a revenue of close to USD 23 billion by 2022.

Global Semiconductor Bare Die Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is continuous decrease in lithography wavelength. According to the report, one driver in the market is emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices. Several application developers and manufacturers are increasingly focusing on offering better consumer products with improved functionalities through massive transformation in the consumer electronic devices. They are also trying to acquire higher market share by continually focusing on the development of advanced products in terms of power consumption, processing power, user interface and design using robust technologies such as semiconductor bare dies.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high inventory levels in the supply chain. The semiconductor industry is cyclical in nature, which affects the operating results of the semiconductor vendors due to the possible downturns. Semiconductor manufacturers are faced with risks such as overcapacity, a decrease in the demand, and a raise in price competition.

Key vendors

Analog Devices

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

