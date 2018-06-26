Global Semiconductor Fabrication Material Markets to 2024: Shift Towards Digital ICs to Foster Growth

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Semiconductor Fabrication Material in US$ Million by the following Segments:

Silicon Wafers

Photoresists & Adjuncts

Electronic Gases

CMP Material

Others

The report profiles 86 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Air Liquide SA ( France )

) Avantor Performance Materials ( USA )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Cabot Microelectronics Corp. ( USA )

) Dow Chemical Company ( USA )

) Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation ( USA )

) Hitachi Chemical Company Limited ( Japan )

) JSR Corporation ( Japan )

) Kanto Chemical Co., Inc. ( Japan )

) KMG Chemicals Inc. ( USA )

) Linde AG ( Germany )

( ) Merck KgaA ( Germany )

) Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. ( Japan )

) Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company ( Japan )

) Pibond Oy ( Finland )

) Praxair, Inc. ( USA )

) Sachem Inc. ( USA )

) Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Showa Denko KK ( Japan )

) SUMCO Corporation ( Japan )

) Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited ( Japan )

) Taiyo Nippon Sanso ( Japan )

) Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Versum Materials, Inc. ( USA )

) Wacker Chemie AG ( Germany )

) Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd. ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Semiconductors Market: A Preview

Supply Chain in the Semiconductor (IC) Industry

Semiconductor Fabrication Material: An Introductory Prelude

Key Statistics

Current State of the Economy: A Key Growth Indicator



2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Shift Towards Digital ICs to Foster Growth

Transition to 450mm Silicon Wafers to Benefit Demand for Reclaimed Test/Monitor Wafers

Increased Outsourcing by Fabless Companies to Boost Semiconductor Foundry Industry

A Boon for Fabrication Materials Market

Electronic Device Markets: Critical to Semiconductor Fabrication Material

Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand for IC Fabrication Material

Increased Use in LCD TVs Drives Demand

Computing Devices

A Key Growth Driver

Automotive Electronics Add to the Demand

Robust Growth in Mobile Phone Subscriptions Augurs Well for the Market

Manufacturers Look for Alternative Source of Supply of Rare Earth Elements

Industry Seeks Investment in New Fabrication Material

Product Innovations & Technology Developments

Critical to Survival for Suppliers

A Look into Product Markets

Silicon Wafers

The Traditional Revenue Contributor

CMP Slurry Market Positioned for Strong Growth

Electronic Gases

Essential for Semiconductor Fabrication

Arsenic Sustains Applications in Electronics Amid Hazardous Health Effects

Steady Demand for Photoresists

Wet Chemicals

SI GaAs Bulk Substrates

Witness Growing Demand

Developing Markets

The Linchpin for Growth

Migration of Fabrication Material Production to Low Cost Countries: An Ongoing Trend

Taiwan: A Hot Spot for Semiconductors & A Major Market for Semiconductor Fabrication Material



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Versum Materials to Acquire Dynaloy

Dow DuPont Merger Receives US Antitrust Approval

Atomera Signs R&D Service Agreement with TSI Semiconductors

Linde and Praxair to Merge

Showa Denko and SK Materials to Establish Joint Venture for Monofluoromethane Gas

Takeda to Divest Wako Pure Chemical Industries to Fujifilm Corporation

IQE Signs Collaboration Agreement with BluGlass

Cabot Microelectronics Konfoong Materials International Announce Collaboration for CMP Polishing Pads

Air Products Spins-Off Electronics Materials Division

Avantor and NuSil Merge

Dow Electronic Materials to Expand CMP Capacity

Dow Electronic Materials Introduces OPTIPLANE CMP Platform

Platform Specialty Products Completes Acquisition of Alent

Brewer Science and Arkema Enter into Partnership for Directed Self Assembly Materials

Apollo Funds Completes Acquisition of OM Group

Cabot Microelectronics Acquires NexPlanar Corporation



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 86 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 108)

The United States (47)

(47) Japan (24)

(24) Europe (21)

(21) France (4)

(4)

Germany (8)

(8)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kbrqzf/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-semiconductor-fabrication-material-markets-to-2024-shift-towards-digital-ics-to-foster-growth-300672274.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

