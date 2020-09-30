Global Semiconductor Gas Filters Market 2020-2027: Opportunities in Development of AI Hardware & Increasing Investment in R&D Activities

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Gas Filters Market by Construction (In-line Filters, Gasket Filters) and Filter Element (Metallic Filter Element, Non-Metallic Filter Element) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Semiconductor Gas Filters (SGF) Market is expected to reach $21.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the semiconductor gas filters market is primarily driven by the factors such as rapid adoption of digital transformation technologies, significant growth in the demand for crystalline silicon wafer solar cells, and emergence of 5G. Furthermore, the growing demand for hardware used in AI applications is expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.



Based on construction, the in-line filters segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall semiconductor gas filters market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily accounted to the factors such as increasing adoption of LED coupled with favorable government initiatives, increasing demand for memory cards & storage devices, and increasing demand for in-line filters to protect critical semiconductor components from contamination.



In addition, the growing developments among players for rising efficiency and improving performance of filters is encouraging the fastest growth of the semiconductor in-line gas filters market over the forecast period. These filters are mainly employed for high or ultra-high purity (UHP) systems and high-flow processes, such as diffusion, annealing, epitaxy tools, and connections, among others. These filters are primarily designed for use in high-pressure and high-temperature applications, particularly in the semiconductor sector, including flat panel displays, data storage, and LED manufacturing, among others.



Based on filter element, the metallic filter element segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall semiconductor gas filters market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing consumption of metallic filters coupled with the growing need for high-performance filters and technological advancements. In addition, the growing need for higher purity process gases used in IC manufacture and high adoption rate owing to compact size and flexible choice of fittings is also expected to contribute to the fastest growth of this market over the forecast period.



Geographically, the SGF market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the global semiconductor gas filters market in 2020. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the saturation of the semiconductor manufacturing industry coupled with the high consumption of semiconductor devices and the large electronics manufacturing sector in the region. Taiwan is estimated to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific semiconductor gas filters market in 2020.



The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as favorable government policies, robust infrastructure, and skilled workforce; increasing investment for R&D to boost technological innovations and expand global presence; advancements in the development of gas filters; proliferation of semiconductor devices; and transfer of orders from the U.S.-China trade war.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.1.1. Rapid Adoption of Digital Transformation Technologies

4.1.1.2. Growing Demand for Crystalline Silicon Wafer Solar Cells

4.1.1.3. Emergence of 5G Connectivity

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.2.1. Dynamic Nature of the Semiconductors Market

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.1.3.1. Development of AI Hardware

4.1.3.2. Increasing Investment in R&D Activities

4.1.4. Challenges

4.1.4.1. Development of Advanced Filters at Relatively Low Cost

4.1.5. Trends

4.1.5.1. Use of New Materials and Alloys as Filter Elements

4.2. Impact of Covid-19 on the Semiconductor Gas Filters Market

4.3. Supply Chain Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1. Pre-Competitive Stage

4.4.1.1. Research & Development

4.4.1.2. Design

4.4.2. Competitive Stage

4.4.2.1. Manufacturing

4.4.2.2. Assembly

4.4.2.3. Testing & Packaging

4.4.2.4. Distribution & Logistics

4.5. Pricing Analysis

4.5.1. Pricing Analysis, by Filter Element

4.5.2. Pricing Analysis, by Construction/Type

4.5.3. Pricing Analysis, by Region



5. Semiconductor Gas Filters Market, by Construction Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. In-Line Filters

5.3. Gasket Filters



6. Semiconductor Gas Filters Market, by Filter Element

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Metallic Filter Elements

6.2.1. Stainless Steel (SS)

6.2.2. Nickel

6.2.3. Hastelloy

6.2.4. Other Metallic Filters

6.3. Non-Metallic Filter Elements

6.3.1. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

6.3.2. Ceramic

6.3.3. Nylon

6.3.4. Other Non-Metallic Filters



7. Semiconductor Gas Filters Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Market Share Analysis (2019)

8.3.1. Entegris, Inc. (U.S.)

8.3.2. Pall Corporation (U.S.)

8.3.3. Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.)

8.3.3. Other Players



9. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Product Portfolio, Financial Overview, Strategic Developments)

9.1. Entegris, Inc.

9.2. Porvair Filtration Group (A Part Porvair Plc)

9.3. Donaldson Company, Inc.

9.4. Pall Corporation (a Part of Danaher Corporation)

9.5. Ewald Associates, Inc.

9.6. Mott Corporation

9.7. Valin Corporation

9.8. Nippon Seisen Co., Ltd.

9.9. Parker Hannifin Corporation

9.10. Witt-Gasetechnik GmbH & Co KG

9.11. Mycropore Corporation

9.12. Teesing B.V.

9.13. Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V.



10. Appendix

