Global Semiconductor Sales Up 21 Percent Year-to-Year in February

Americas market grows by nearly 40 percent compared to last year; global sales decrease slightly month-to-month

News provided by

Semiconductor Industry Association

16:30 ET

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $36.8 billion for the month of February 2018, an increase of 21.0 percent compared to the February 2017 total of $30.4 billion. Global sales in February were 2.2 percent lower than the January 2018 total of $37.6 billion, reflecting typical seasonal market trends. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.

"The global semiconductor market continued to demonstrate substantial and consistent growth in February, notching its 19th consecutive month of year-to-year sales increases and growing by double-digit percentages across all major regional markets," said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. "The Americas stood out once again, with sales increasing nearly 40 percent compared to last year, and sales were up year-to-year across all major semiconductor product categories."

Year-to-year sales increased significantly across all regions: the Americas (37.7 percent), Europe (21.7 percent), China (16.4 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (16.2 percent), and Japan (15.5 percent). Month-to-month sales increased slightly in Europe (0.9 percent), but fell somewhat in Japan (-0.9 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.5 percent), China (-2.6 percent), and the Americas (-4.3 percent).

For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS Forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed data on the global and U.S. semiconductor industry and market, consider purchasing the 2017 SIA Databook.

Feb 2018


Billions


Month-to-Month Sales                              




Market

Last Month

Current Month

% Change

Americas

8.63

8.26

-4.3%

Europe

3.40

3.43

0.9%

Japan

3.21

3.18

-0.9%

China

12.01

11.70

-2.6%

Asia Pacific/All Other

10.35

10.19

-1.5%

Total

37.60

36.75

-2.2%




Year-to-Year Sales                         




Market

Last Year

Current Month

% Change

Americas

6.00

8.26

37.7%

Europe

2.82

3.43

21.7%

Japan

2.75

3.18

15.5%

China

10.05

11.70

16.4%

Asia Pacific/All Other

8.77

10.19

16.2%

Total

30.38

36.75

21.0%




Three-Month-Moving Average Sales


Market

Sep/Oct/Nov

Dec/Jan/Feb

% Change

Americas

8.77

8.26

-5.8%

Europe

3.42

3.43

0.1%

Japan

3.21

3.18

-1.0%

China

11.90

11.70

-1.7%

Asia Pacific/All Other

10.39

10.19

-1.9%

Total

37.69

36.75

-2.5%

Media Contact
Dan Rosso
Semiconductor Industry Association
202-446-1719
drosso@semiconductors.org

About SIA
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the U.S. semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – microchips that control all modern electronics – enable the systems and products we use to work, communicate, travel, entertain, harness energy, treat illness, and make new scientific discoveries. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million people in the U.S. In 2017, U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $189 billion, and semiconductors make the global trillion-dollar electronics industry possible. SIA seeks to strengthen U.S. leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration and other key industry stakeholders to encourage policies and regulations that fuel innovation, propel business and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS
World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.

SOURCE Semiconductor Industry Association

