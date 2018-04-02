Global Semiconductor Sales Up 21 Percent Year-to-Year in February

"The global semiconductor market continued to demonstrate substantial and consistent growth in February, notching its 19th consecutive month of year-to-year sales increases and growing by double-digit percentages across all major regional markets," said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. "The Americas stood out once again, with sales increasing nearly 40 percent compared to last year, and sales were up year-to-year across all major semiconductor product categories."

Year-to-year sales increased significantly across all regions: the Americas (37.7 percent), Europe (21.7 percent), China (16.4 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (16.2 percent), and Japan (15.5 percent). Month-to-month sales increased slightly in Europe (0.9 percent), but fell somewhat in Japan (-0.9 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.5 percent), China (-2.6 percent), and the Americas (-4.3 percent).

For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS Forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed data on the global and U.S. semiconductor industry and market, consider purchasing the 2017 SIA Databook.

Feb 2018





Billions





Month-to-Month Sales





Market Last Month Current Month % Change Americas 8.63 8.26 -4.3% Europe 3.40 3.43 0.9% Japan 3.21 3.18 -0.9% China 12.01 11.70 -2.6% Asia Pacific/All Other 10.35 10.19 -1.5% Total 37.60 36.75 -2.2%







Year-to-Year Sales





Market Last Year Current Month % Change Americas 6.00 8.26 37.7% Europe 2.82 3.43 21.7% Japan 2.75 3.18 15.5% China 10.05 11.70 16.4% Asia Pacific/All Other 8.77 10.19 16.2% Total 30.38 36.75 21.0%







Three-Month-Moving Average Sales





Market Sep/Oct/Nov Dec/Jan/Feb % Change Americas 8.77 8.26 -5.8% Europe 3.42 3.43 0.1% Japan 3.21 3.18 -1.0% China 11.90 11.70 -1.7% Asia Pacific/All Other 10.39 10.19 -1.9% Total 37.69 36.75 -2.5%

Media Contact

Dan Rosso

Semiconductor Industry Association

202-446-1719

drosso@semiconductors.org

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the U.S. semiconductor industry, one of America's top export industries and a key driver of America's economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – microchips that control all modern electronics – enable the systems and products we use to work, communicate, travel, entertain, harness energy, treat illness, and make new scientific discoveries. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million people in the U.S. In 2017, U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $189 billion, and semiconductors make the global trillion-dollar electronics industry possible. SIA seeks to strengthen U.S. leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration and other key industry stakeholders to encourage policies and regulations that fuel innovation, propel business and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-semiconductor-sales-up-21-percent-year-to-year-in-february-300622787.html

SOURCE Semiconductor Industry Association

Related Links

http://www.sia-online.org

