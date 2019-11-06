Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Markets 2018-2023: Overview of Direct Bonding, Surface Activated Bonding, Plasma Activated Bonding and Anodic Bonding

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts the market for compound semiconductor wafers for 2018-2023. The report presents the market forecast in terms of dollar value ($ million) and shipment volume (msi).

Semiconductor wafers covered in this report include silicon and compound semiconductor materials. Stability in the ASP will be largely due to price escalation in silicon wafers in 2018-2019. Compound semiconductor wafers, on the other hand, will witness a steady decline in ASP. Silicon wafer manufacturing requires substantive investment and long gestation periods. Consequently, there are only a few wafer manufacturers large enough to influence pricing. The rest cater mainly to niche markets.

Another pertinent observation is that the scale of operations in silicon wafers is substantially higher than in compound semiconductors. The ASP of silicon wafers is also much lower. There is an ever-growing pressure on silicon availability due to demand from the solar/photovoltaic (PV) cell industry. Superior material properties of specific compound semiconductors have prompted designers to increasingly look toward compound semiconductors.



The low ASP of silicon wafers is primarily due to the abundant availability of silicon for compound semiconductors; notwithstanding the pressure exerted by solar/PV cell industry. It should also be remembered that compound semiconductors are in demand in the solar/PV cell industry, though not to the same extent as silicon. There is an additional factor that lowers the ASP of silicon wafers. Presently, silicon wafers, alone, are available in 300 mm diameters, commercially.

This is in sharp contrast to compound semiconductors. Even 200 mm wafer sizes are yet to achieve mainstream status. Greater diameters translate into greater surface area. This ultimately translates into greater yield. While the requirement for semiconductor materials increases proportionally to the square of the ratio of diameters; materials account for only a fraction of the overall manufacturing process cost. Other contributing factors to the manufacturing cost do not increase it to the same extent.

It is always attractive, operationally, to work with larger diameters. The advantage of working with larger diameters is more pronounced for silicon wafers as the basic material cost is lower than that of compound semiconductors. Consequently, a comparable increase in yield is achieved with much lower incremental costs for silicon, compared to compound semiconductors.



For ASP movement, wafer manufacturers have historically resorted to a steady annual reduction in wafer prices followed by an occasional rise (once every few years) in response to rising input costs. This spike in prices is followed by a steady decline, yearly, which is expected as the input costs stabilize and manufacturers benefit from the depreciation of equipment. The spike in prices in 2018-2019 however, is expected to be sharp enough to keep prices on an even keel in 2023, compared to 2018 levels.

Report Includes:

72 data tables and 10 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for semiconductor silicon wafers

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Identification of potential applications of semiconductor silicon wafers in consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, defence, and healthcare industry

Overview of various bonding technologies in the semiconductor silicon wafers industry, including direct bonding, surface activated bonding, plasma activated bonding and anodic bonding

Coverage of major innovation initiatives in silicon wafer fabrication technology

Detailed analysis of major vendors and suppliers of the industry, including 3M , Global Wafers Co., Ltd., Mechatronik Systemtechnik GmbH, Nissan Chemical Corporation, Samsung, Shanghai Simgui Technology, Toshiba and Wafer World Inc

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of the Report

Intended Audience

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Semiconductor Device Manufacturing and Material Properties

Steps in Semiconductor Device Manufacturing

Wafering

Fabrication

Packaging

Silicon (Si)

Silicon and the Periodic Table

The Carbon Family

Silicon

Compound Semiconductors

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Indium Phosphide (InP)

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Group II-VI: Oxides, Sulfides, Selenides and Tellurides

Group IV: Silicon-Based Compounds and Alloys

Gate Definition Methodology

Transistor-Transistor Logic (TTL)

Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

Field Effect Transistor (FET)

Metal Oxide/Insulator Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor (MISFET/MOSFET)

Bipolar CMOS (BiCMOS)

Metal Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor (MESFET)

High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT)

Hetero-Junction Bipolar Transistor (HBT)

Wafer Sizing

The 450 mm Wafer Challenge

Chapter 4 Crystal Growth Methods

Introduction

Czochralski (CZ) and Related Methods

Methodology

Key Vendors and Innovations

Bridgman-Stockbarger and Related Methods

Float Zone (FZ) and Allied Methods

Post-Crystal Growth Wafer Processing

Ingot Formation, Grinding and Trimming

Wafer Slicing and Rounding

Lapping

Chapter 5 Wafer-Bonding Process

Direct Bonding

Methodology

Advantages

Surface-Activated Bonding (SAB)

Plasma-Activated Bonding (PAB)

Anodic Bonding

Market Overview

Chapter 6 Node Sizes

Introduction

Overview of the Etching Process

Equipment Involved

Process Challenges

Moore's Law

10 nm and Less

Architecture

Key Developments

12 nm to 22 nm

Architecture

Key Developments

28 nm and More

Architecture

Key Developments

Market Overview

Chapter 7 Regional Markets



Chapter 8 Global Markets

Telecommunications

Market Overview

Breakdown by Crystal Growth Method

Breakdown by Wafer-Bonding Method

Breakdown by Node Size

Breakdown by Regional Market

Instrumentation and Scientific Research

Healthcare

Energy, Defense and Surveillance

Computing and Entertainment

Industrial and Automotive

Retail and Others

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Breakdown by Category

Breakdown by Year

Breakdown by Country

Profile of Assignees

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

3M

II-VI Epiworks

Aixtron

Applied Materials

Alineason

Brewer Science Inc.

CMK SRO

Disco Corp.

Electronics And Materials Corp. Ltd (E&M)

Elkem

EV Group

Globalwafers Japan Co. Ltd.

Hemlock Semiconductor Corp.

Kokusai Electric

Intel

Lintec Corp.

Mechatronik Systemtechnik Gmbh

Micron

Nichia Corp.

Nissan Chemical Corp.

Okmetic

Powerchip

Samsung

Shanghai Simgui Technology

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Siltronix Silicon Technologies

Silicon Materials Inc.

Silicon Valley Microelectronics

Siltronic Ag

SK Hynix

SK Siltron

Soitec

Sumco Corp.

Suss Micro Tec Ag

Synova

Thermcraft

Tokuyama Corp.

Toshiba

TSMC

Ulvac Inc.

UMC

Virginia Semiconductor

Wacker Chemie Ag

Wafer Works Corp.

Wafer World Inc



