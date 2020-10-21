Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Report 2020: Amid the COVID-19 Crisis, the Market is Projected to Reach a Revised Market Size of $711.6 Million by 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market to Reach $711.6 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sepsis Diagnostics estimated at US$419.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$711.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Microbiology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$427.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Molecular Diagnostic segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $113.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR



The Sepsis Diagnostics market in the U. S. is estimated at US$113.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$161.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Immunoassay Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR



In the global Immunoassay segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$78 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$119.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$98.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Abbott Diagnostics

Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux SA

Bruker Corporation

Cytosorbents Corporation

Danaher Corporation

EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC

Immunexpress Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Europe

Response Biomedical Corp.

Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG

T2 Biosystems

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sepsis Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Sepsis Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Sepsis Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Microbiology (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Microbiology (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Microbiology (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Molecular Diagnostic (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Molecular Diagnostic (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Molecular Diagnostic (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Immunoassay (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Immunoassay (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Immunoassay (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Technologies (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Other Technologies (Technology) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Blood Culture Media (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Blood Culture Media (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Blood Culture Media (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Instruments (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Instruments (Product) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Instruments (Product) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Assay Kits & Reagents (Product) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Assay Kits & Reagents (Product) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

Assay Kits & Reagents (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Software (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Software (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Software (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Sepsis Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

