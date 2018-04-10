Global Sepsis Partnering Deals & Agreements (2012-2018) Entered Into by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

The report provides understanding and access to the partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.



The report provides an analysis of partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Report Scope:



Trends in partnering deals

Top deals by value

Deals listed by company A-Z, industry sector, stage of development, technology type

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of partnering trends.



Chapter 1 provides an overview of the trends in partnering since 2012, including a summary of deals by industry sector, stage of development, deal type, and technology type.



Chapter 2 provides a review of the top 10 most active companies in the therapy area, including a comprehensive listing of the deals announced by each company.



Chapter 3 provides a comprehensive directory of partnering deals signed and announced since 2012. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record, and where available the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 4 provides a listing of partnering deals where a contract document is available alongside the deal record.



Chapters 5 and 6 provide a summary of M&A deals since 2012 where the acquired company is active in the therapy area of interest.



Chapters 7 and 8 provide a summary of financings since 2012 where the financed company is active in the therapy area of interest.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products in the therapy area.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Therapy partnering trends in numbers



Partnering in numbers - by year

Partnering in numbers - most active

Partnering in numbers - by industry sector

Partnering in numbers - by deal type

Partnering in numbers - by technology type

Partnering in numbers - by stage of development



Chapter 2 - Most active dealmakers



Chapter 3 - Partnering deals directory



Partnering deals directory - by company A-Z

Partnering deals directory - by deal value

Partnering deals directory - by industry sector

Partnering deals directory - by deal type

Partnering deals directory - by stage of development

Partnering deals directory - by technology area



Chapter 4 - Partnering deals with a contract document



Chapter 5 - M&A in numbers



M&A in numbers - by year



Chapter 6 - M&A deals directory



M&A deals directory - by company A-Z

M&A deals directory - by deal value



Chapter 7 - Financing in numbers



Financing in numbers - by year

Financing in numbers - by financing type



Chapter 8 - Financing deals directory



Financing deals directory - by company A-Z

Financing deals directory - by deal value

Financing deals directory - by financing type



