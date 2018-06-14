Global SerDes Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.28% - Growing Interest of End-Users in Adopting 5G Cellular Technology

DUBLIN, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global SerDes Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global SerDes Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.28% during the period 2018-2022.
Global SerDes Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the increasing investment in quantum computing. Quantum computing is a technology that applies the laws of quantum mechanics to computational ability. Increasing interest in quantum computing is a major factor fuelling the growth the growth of the market under focus.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing adoption of HPC systems by business and enterprises. Initially, high-performance computing (HPC) systems were used by the aerospace and defence companies, governments, laboratories, and research centers. These firms require these systems to solve highly complex tasks such as simulation of air effects on a plane wing, simulation of nuclear explosions, determining the weather, and several other scenarios.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high investment due to increased complexity of IP core design. Heavy investments in R&D by SerDes IP vendors are resulting in a high price per license and high royalty chargers. Similarly, there has been an increase in the complexity of design, application, authentication, and development, which are being reflected in the entire complex supply system.\
Market Trends
- Increasing investment in quantum computing
- Faster SerDes for more efficient data centers
- Growing interest of end-users in adopting 5G cellular technology
Key vendors
- Maxim Integrated
- ON Semiconductor
- ROHM Semiconductor
- STMicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
