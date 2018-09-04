Global Serious Game Market Outlook 2017-2026 - Growth in Handling of Mobile-Based Educational Games and Development in Learning Outcomes

DUBLIN, Sept 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Serious Game - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Serious Game market accounted for $3221.56 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $15986.95 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing need for user engagement across enterprises, growth in handling of mobile-based educational games and development in learning outcomes are boosting the market growth. However, lack of awareness and improper game design could are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Serious games are digital applications planned for education with fun. The primary function of serious games is to give knowledge, train, inform, memorize, and teach end users, rather than mere entertainment. It also helps students to learn with fun as it bridges gap between hypothesis and sensible. Serious games are also used in inspection, technical training, competency evaluation, fault finding & rectification, and other applications. It enables advertisers to optimize brand awareness by rising interest of message, target more audience, and make additional traffic to their websites.

Based on application, Simulation Training segment is held steady growth during the predicted period due to simulation allows trainees to purposely undertake high-risk performance or procedural tasks within a safe environment without dangerous implications. By geography, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the market due to high population and countries such as China being the major consumer of learning games and tools.





What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:







1 Executive Summary







2 Preface



2.1 Abstract



2.2 Stake Holders



2.3 Research Scope



2.4 Research Methodology



2.5 Research Sources







3 Market Trend Analysis



3.1 Introduction



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Restraints



3.4 Opportunities



3.5 Threats



3.6 End User Analysis



3.7 Application Analysis



3.8 Emerging Markets



3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario







4 Porters Five Force Analysis



4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers



4.2 Bargaining power of buyers



4.3 Threat of substitutes



4.4 Threat of new entrants



4.5 Competitive rivalry







5 Global Serious Game Market, By Platform



5.1 Introduction



5.2 Web-Based



5.3 PC-Based



5.4 Mobile-Based



5.5 Hand-Held







6 Global Serious Game Market, By Vertical



6.1 Introduction



6.2 Retail



6.3 Media & Entertainment



6.4 Healthcare



6.5 Government



6.6 Energy



6.7 Education



6.8 Corporate



6.9 Automotive



6.10 Aerospace and Defence



6.11 Other Verticals



6.11.1 Tourism



6.11.2 Agriculture







7 Global Serious Game Market, By End User



7.1 Introduction



7.2 Enterprise



7.3 Consumer







8 Global Serious Game Market, By Application



8.1 Introduction



8.2 Advertising & Marketing



8.3 Emergency Services



8.4 Human Resources



8.5 Product Development



8.6 Research & Planning



8.7 Sales



8.8 Simulation Training



8.9 Support



8.10 Other Applications







9 Global Serious Game Market, By Geography







10 Key Developments



10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures



10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers



10.3 New Product Launch



10.4 Expansions



10.5 Other Key Strategies







11 Company Profiling



11.1 Applied Research Associate Inc.



11.2 BreakAway Games



11.3 Ccs Digital Education



11.4 Cisco Systems Inc.



11.5 Designing Digitally Inc.



11.6 IBM Corp.



11.7 Microsoft Corp



11.8 Nintendo Co. Ltd.



11.9 Serious Game International



11.10 Revelian



11.11 Diginext



11.12 Tata Interactive Systems







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/335hqw/global_serious?w=5









Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

