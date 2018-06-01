Global Service Delivery Automation Market 2018-2023 with IBM, NICE, Blue Prism, and Pegasystems Dominating

The service delivery automation market was valued at US$2.636 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 25.37% over the forecast period to reach US$10.231 billion by 2023.

With the evolution of industries, need for automation has seen a significant rise to make the processes more agile and to deliver quality services within strict time constraints. Advancements in the field of artificial intelligence will trigger the growth of the market as new and improved technologies get embedded into service delivery automation products. High costs associated with the implementation of service delivery automation are expected to restrain the market growth but lucrative packages offered by the vendors to the enterprises can help them retain their market share.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are IBM, NICE Ltd., Blue Prism, and Pegasystems Inc. among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION





2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. SERVICE DELIVERY AUTOMATION MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. IT Process Automation

5.2. Business Process Automation



6. SERVICE DELIVERY AUTOMATION MARKET BY END USER

6.1. Large Enterprise

6.2. Small & Medium Enterprise



7. SERVICE DELIVERY AUTOMATION MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. Healthcare

7.2. BFSI

7.3. Travel & Hospitality

7.4. IT & Telecommunication

7.5. Transport & Logistic

7.6. Manufacturing

7.7. Retail

7.8. Others



8. SERVICE DELIVERY AUTOMATION MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY



9. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

9.1. Recent Deals and Investment

9.2. Strategies of Key Players

9.3. Investment Analysis



10. COMPANY PROFILES



IBM

UiPath

IPsoft Inc.

Blue Prism

Xerox Corporation

NICE Ltd.

Celaton Ltd.

Pegasystems Inc.

Automation Anyhwere, Inc.

Arago GmbH

