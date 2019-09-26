Global Shock Sensors Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Shock Sensors Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Shock Sensors Market size is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 16.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Shock sensors are both compact and inexpensive in size. These advantages lead customers in the consumer electronics segment to use them on a large scale. They are also deployed in cars and homes where an alarm is triggered by any type of forced entry or a slight tap. In addition, they are user-friendly and customers can use a laptop or smartphone to function and monitor the alarm output. These user-friendly characteristics lead to an increase in their demand. The need to protect shipped products from damage created during transit has been increasing.

This is one of the key factors anticipated over the forecast period to drive market growth. In addition, shock sensor demand in Asia Pacific, Alaska, and Africa is growing as a result of steady growth in oil and gas exploration operations in these areas. The shock sensors used in the oil and gas industry for multiple apps are rough and can withstand very high temperatures in rough environments.

Given the growing use of shock sensors in multiple end-use industries, the market has seen significant development over the previous few years. Over a period of time, sectors like aerospace, automotive and consumer electronics have observed improved use of these appliances. In addition, the growing number of smart city projects, product innovations, and frequent use of shock sensors in goods and manufacturing plants transportation are some of the factors expected to strengthen market growth prospects over the forecast period.

With the continuous development of the automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, and industrial manufacturing industries, the Asia Pacific industry is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. One of the main factors pushing demand for these sensors region is frequent oil & gas explorations in the Middle East area.

Companies Profiled

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

MTS Systems Corporation

Dytran Instruments, Inc.

Mobitron AB

Meggitt PLC

SignalQuest LLC

Climax Technology Co., Ltd.

SpotSee, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Shock Sensors Market by Material

4.1 Global Quartz Shock Sensors Market

4.2 Global Tourmaline Shock Sensors Market

4.3 Global Gallium Phosphate & Others Shock Sensors Market



Chapter 5. Global Shock Sensors Market by Type

5.1 Global Shock Sensors Piezoelectric Market

5.2 Global Shock Sensors Piezoresistive Market

5.3 Global Shock Sensors Strain Gage Market

5.4 Global Shock Sensors Capacitors Market

5.5 Global Other Type Shock Sensors Market



Chapter 6. Global Shock Sensors Market by End User

6.1 Global Automotive Shock Sensors Market

6.2 Global Aerospace Shock Sensors Market

6.3 Global Industrial Shock Sensors Market

6.4 Global Consumer Electronics Shock Sensors Market

6.5 Global Others Shock Sensors Market



Chapter 7. Global Shock Sensors Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1mztx



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

