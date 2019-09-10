Global Short-Range Air Defense (SHORAD) Market Report 2019-2024
The purpose of this study is to offer an understanding of SHORAD capabilities on a global level. The insight is designed to familiarize readers with the who, what, and where of the global SHORAD market. Understanding what systems exist and which companies are participating in the sale and development of SHORAD systems is essential for any potential competitor attempting to enter the SHORAD market.
Short range air defense (SHORAD) systems have been in military inventories worldwide for decades and have undergone evolutionary changes. Through the years, new technologies have enhanced their capabilities to meet evolving threats. The emergence of asymmetric threats such as drones, long-range rockets, and suicide attacks have triggered companies to refocus their efforts on developing improved capabilities for SHORAD systems.
Several objectives this insight will achieve are:
- To identify some of the indigenous regional companies that participate in the SHORAD market and the category of systems offered
- To highlight the total defense spending by region and country that use SHORAD systems to provide a geospatial framework of probable consumer leaders
- To accentuate some regional events and transactions that specifically involve the SHORAD market to provide a good sense of market activities and participants
- To provide estimated spending forecasts globally and regionally through 2024 for current and future market participants to position themselves strategically to seize potential opportunities
- To identify some common trends related to the SHORAD market that provide insights on technologies and innovations are emerging and what consumers are demanding
The primary systems involved with SHORAD are surface-to-air missiles (SAM) and anti-aircraft artillery (AAA); however, development efforts concerning directed energy (DE) have introduced the use of laser for SHORAD. The principal intent of this insight is to present a comprehensive picture of the SHORAD systems that are being utilized globally to identify potential opportunities that may exist now and in the future.
All figures concerning defense spending and government contract awards are based on CY2018 to maintain an equal point of reference. Spending forecasts for this insight are constructed using the most current budget documents available, best estimates based on unsubstantiated secondary data, and defense spending trends. As this insight is not an in-depth effort, the enclosed rough forecast approximations are provided to offer a reasonable indication of where potential opportunities may exist.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- SHORAD Market Participants
- Key Market Trends
2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Market Definitions
- Research Aims and Objectives
3. Market Forecast
- Spending Forecast
- Percent Spending Forecast by Region
4. APAC Review
- Overview
- Systems Inventory
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast Discussion
5. APAC SHORAD Company Profiles
- National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology
- Hanwha Defense Systems
- LIG Nex 1 Co. Ltd
- Toshiba
6. Europe Review
- Overview
- Systems Inventory
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast Discussion
7. European SHORAD Company Profiles
- BAE Systems
- Leonardo
- MBDA
- Mesko
- Rheinmetall
- Saab
- Thales
8. LATAM Review
- Overview
- Systems Inventory
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast Discussion
9. LATAM SHORAD Company Profiles
- ARES
10. MEA Review
- Overview
- Systems Inventory
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast Discussion
11. MEA SHORAD Company Profiles
- ASELSAN
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems LTD.
12. North America Review
- Overview
- Systems Inventory
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast Discussion
13. North American SHORAD Company Profiles
- Raytheon
- Boeing
14. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Short-range SAM System Upgrades
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Revival of Old AAA Systems
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Directed Energy Developments
- Strategic Imperatives for SHORAD Market Participants
15. Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
- ARES
- ASELSAN
- BAE Systems
- Boeing
- Hanwha Defense Systems
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Leonardo
- LIG Nex 1 Co. Ltd
- MBDA
- Mesko
- National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems LTD.
- Raytheon
- Rheinmetall
- Saab
- Thales
- Toshiba
