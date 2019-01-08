Global Shrimp Feed Market 2019-2023: Increasing Need to Identify New Feed Products to Support Market Growth
The Shrimp Feed market will register a CAGR of more than 5% by 2023.
Growing adoption of alternative feed sources to drive market growth. As shrimp farming has been growing rapidly, there is a rise in need to identify new feed products to support the market growth.
Market Overview
Increase in shrimp farming practices
Shrimp farming is an aquaculture practice of producing shrimps and prawns in a marine or freshwater environment. The shrimp farming practices have been growing significantly over the years owing to the rise in demand for healthy and fresh shrimps for human consumption.
High cost of raw materials for manufacturing shrimp feed
The prices of raw materials have increase over the years, which makes the shrimp feed manufacturers increases the price of the feed to gain profit.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Neovia and Nutreco, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing adoption of alternative feed sources and the increase in shrimp farming practices, will provide considerable growth opportunities to shrimp feed manufactures.
Avanti Feeds, BioMar, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Neovia, and Nutreco are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Grower
- Finisher
- Starter
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INGREDIENT
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Continuous development of new products
- Rise in use of prebiotics in shrimp feed
- Growing adoption of alternative feed sources
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avanti Feeds
- BioMar
- Charoen Pokphand Foods
- Neovia
- Nutreco
