Global Shrimp Feed Market 2019-2023: Increasing Need to Identify New Feed Products to Support Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Shrimp Feed Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Shrimp Feed market will register a CAGR of more than 5% by 2023.

Growing adoption of alternative feed sources to drive market growth. As shrimp farming has been growing rapidly, there is a rise in need to identify new feed products to support the market growth.

Market Overview

Increase in shrimp farming practices

Shrimp farming is an aquaculture practice of producing shrimps and prawns in a marine or freshwater environment. The shrimp farming practices have been growing significantly over the years owing to the rise in demand for healthy and fresh shrimps for human consumption.

High cost of raw materials for manufacturing shrimp feed



The prices of raw materials have increase over the years, which makes the shrimp feed manufacturers increases the price of the feed to gain profit.

Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Neovia and Nutreco, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing adoption of alternative feed sources and the increase in shrimp farming practices, will provide considerable growth opportunities to shrimp feed manufactures.

Avanti Feeds, BioMar, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Neovia, and Nutreco are some of the major companies covered in this report.

