Global Shunt Reactor Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shunt Reactor - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 379-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Shunt Reactor Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Shunt Reactor estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Oil-Immersed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Air-Core segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $730.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

The Shunt Reactor market in the U.S. is estimated at US$730.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$696.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Siemens AG
  • TEBA Transformer Industrial Group
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Trench Austria GmbH
  • Zaporozhtransformator PrJSC
  • ABB Group
  • Crompton Greaves Ltd.
  • Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
  • General Electric Company
  • Hilkar
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Nissin Electric Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Shunt Reactor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 55

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hn1lyg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


