Global Siding Industry Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2015-2018 & 2019-2022 - Growing Importance of Building Architecture Drives Significance of Siding
Jun 18, 2019, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Siding Industry: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Siding Industry in Million Square Feet by the following Product Segments:
- Brick Siding
- Fiber Cement Siding
- Stucco/EIFS Siding
- Vinyl Siding
- Wood Siding
- Other Siding Materials
The report profiles 113 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alumasc Group Plc (UK)
- Associated Materials, Inc (USA)
- Alside, Inc. (USA)
- Gentek Building Products Inc. (USA)
- BlueScope (Australia)
- Boral Limited (Australia)
- Certain Teed Corporation (USA)
- Designer Panel Systems (Australia)
- Etex (Belgium)
- Forterra Building Products Limited (UK)
- Georgia-Pacific Corporation (USA)
- James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland)
- Kaycan Ltd. (USA)
- Kingspan Panels (USA)
- LIXIL Group Corporation (Japan)
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (USA)
- NCI Building Systems (USA)
- American Building Components (USA)
- Metal Building Components Inc. (USA)
- National Cladding Wales Ltd. (UK)
- Nichiha Corporation (Japan)
- Palagio Engineering Srl (Italy)
- Peter L. Brown Co. (USA)
- Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Royal Building Products (Canada)
- Ruukki Construction (Finland)
- Sto Corp. (USA)
- Toray ACE Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Wienerberger AG (Austria)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Siding: An Introductory Prelude
Growing Importance of Building Architecture Drives Significance of Siding
Asia-Pacific to Drive Future Growth
China Evolves into Most Important Market
Developed Regions Remain Prominent Consumers
Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects
Competitive Scenario
Siding: A Highly Fragmented Market
Leading Fiber-Cement Siding Brands
Allura Plycem
Nichiha
James Hardie
GAF
Product Promotion & Distribution: Key Focus Areas
Internet & Digital Technologies Gain Traction in Product Promotion
2. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Growth in the World Construction Industry Spells Opportunities
Key Factors Fuelling Growth in the Global Building Construction Market
Rapidly Growing Global Population & the Resulting Need for Residential Housing
Rapid Urbanization: The Cornerstone for Growth
Expanding Middle Class & Their Aspirational Lifestyles
Surging Commercial Real Estate Investments
Soaring Investments on Hospitality & Leisure Projects
Rising Standards of Living
Brick Siding: The Largest Product Segment
Wider Color Palette Drives Consumer Interest in Stucco Siding
Fiber Cement Siding Gains Widespread Acceptance
Vinyl Siding Emerges as Fastest Growing Product Segment
Cost Advantage Fuels Rapid Growth in Vinyl Siding
Rust-Resistance Properties of Metal Siding Find Fervor in Coastal Regions
Issues & Challenges
Fire Safety Emerges as Key Concern
Growing Use of Glass for Exterior Walls
3. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS
Color and Styling Innovations in the Siding Industry
LP's SmartSide Siding Gains Huge Popularity
Hardie Fiber Cement Siding: Another Major Innovation
Issues Related to Repainting
Kaycan Ocean Park Ultra Vinyl Lap Siding
Kaycan Montebello Vinyl Log Siding
Fiber-Cement Lap Siding and Panels
New Siding Products with Improved Design and Durability
Nearly Natural
Catching Rays
Smarter Siding
Three-toned Stone
Estate-the Royal Offering
Game-changing Ultimate Clip
Aesthetically Advanced and Easy-to-Install Products Grab Attention
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Definition
Classification by Type of Material
Wood
Vinyl
Aluminum
Stucco
Plywood
Classification by Type of Siding
Prominent and Most Preferred Types of Siding
Vinyl Siding: A Benefits Loaded Siding
Application
Advantages
Issues Associated with the Use of Vinyl Siding
Insulated Vinyl Siding
Fiber Cement Siding
Prime Advantages of Fiber Cement Siding
Disadvantages
Fiber Cement Siding Vis--vis Vinyl Siding
Other Common Types of Siding
Wood Siding
Application
Disadvantages
Brick Siding
Stucco Siding
Application
Advantages
Disadvantages
Metal Siding
Steel Siding
Aluminum Siding
Advantages
Disadvantages
Shakes Siding
Shingles Siding
Veneers Siding
Rectangular Plank Siding
Clapboard Siding
Channel Cladding or Siding
Liquid Siding
Comparison of Siding Styles by Select Parameters
Potential Siding Issues that Indicate Need for Attention
Key Factors to be Considered for Selection of Siding Material
Some of the Siding Styles
Horizontal Lap Siding
Board and Batten Siding
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/LAUNCHES
Royal Building Products Unveils Elm Grove Vinyl Siding Portfolio
Sherwin-Williams Launches Rejuvenate Siding Restoration Coating
Alside Introduces New Colors for Coventry by Alside Vinyl Siding Offering
AZEK Rolls Out Advanced Reinforced Polymer Composite Siding
Royal Rolls Out New Vinyl & Aluminum Product Lines
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Boral Snaps Up Headwaters
Wienerberger to Acquire Columbus Brick Company
Wienerberger Snaps Up Rben's Reetz Clay Block Plant
Wienerberger Bags Regulatory Approval for Brenner Brick Plant Acquisition
Wienerberger to Acquire Brikston Construction Solutions
Westlake Chemical Acquires Axiall
Axiall to Divest Window & Door Profiles Business to OpenGate Capital
Alside Opens New Supply Center in New Brunswick
Boral and Forterra Brick to Launch North American Bricks Joint Venture
LIXIL Launches Consolidated Marketing Division
Boral Establishes Boral Australia Division
Boral to Divest Stake in Boral CSR Bricks Joint Venture to CSR
Etex Inaugurates New Fibre Cement Boards Plant in Indonesia
Novik Takes Over Exteria Building Products
Gulfside Supply Acquires assets of Jordan Wholesale
American Building Components Inaugurates New Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 113 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 134)
- The United States (79)
- Canada (13)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (33)
- France (2)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (11)
- Italy (4)
- Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ge79es
