Global Sign Market Report (2020 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery
Jul 21, 2020, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sign Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global sign market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global sign market is expected to decline from $106.6 billion in 2019 to $101.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.8%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $117.9 billion in 2023.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the sign? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Sign global market report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider sign market, and compares it with other markets.
- The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
- The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
- The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
- The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
- The sign market section of the report gives context. It compares the sign market with other segments of the general market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, sign indicators comparison.
The sign market consists of sales of signs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce
signs. The sign manufacturing industry comprises establishments that produce signs and related displays of all materials (except printing paper and paperboard signs, notices, displays).
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global sign market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global sign market. South America was the smallest region in the global sign market.
There is a rise in demand for digital signage due to its better information managing capabilities. Digital Signage is an obscurely administered digital display that is used for sales, marketing or advertisement purposes. Digital Signage enables to easily deploy advertisements and also saves cost and time on logistics and printing materials. Multi-Screen Experience, Streaming Advertisements over IP and Integration of Bluetooth to enable a two way communication are few of the digital signage types that are on the rise.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Sign Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Sign Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Sign Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Sign Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Sign Market Trends And Strategies
8. Sign Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Sign Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Sign Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Sign Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Sign Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Sign Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Sign Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Sign Market Metrics
11.1. Sign Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Sign Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
12. Asia-Pacific Sign Market
13. Western Europe Sign Market
14. Eastern Europe Sign Market
15. North America Sign Market
16. South America Sign Market
17. Middle East Sign Market
18. Africa Sign Market
19. Sign Market Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competitive Market Overview
19.2. Market Shares
19.3. Company Profiles
19.3.1. Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.
19.3.1.1. Company Overview
19.3.1.2. Products And Services
19.3.1.3. Strategy
19.3.1.4. Financial Performance
19.3.2. LG Display Co.Ltd
19.3.2.1. Company Overview
19.3.2.2. Products And Services
19.3.2.3. Strategy
19.3.2.4. Financial Performance
19.3.3. NEC Display Solutions
19.3.3.1. Company Overview
19.3.3.2. Products And Services
19.3.3.3. Strategy
19.3.3.4. Financial Performance
19.3.4. Sharp Corporation
19.3.4.1. Company Overview
19.3.4.2. Products And Services
19.3.4.3. Strategy
19.3.4.4. Financial Performance
19.3.5. Planar Systems
19.3.5.1. Company Overview
19.3.5.2. Products And Services
19.3.5.3. Strategy
19.3.5.4. Financial Performance
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Sign Market
21. Market Background: General Market
21.1. General Market Characteristics
21.2. General Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
21.3. Global General Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
21.4. Global General Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
21.5. Global General Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
22. Recommendations
22.1. Global Sign Market In 2023- Growth Countries
22.2. Global Sign Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Sign Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
23. Appendix
23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
23.2. Abbreviations
23.3. Currencies
23.4. Research Inquiries
23.5. About the Publisher
24. Copyright And Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/opa3lg
