Global Silicon Carbide Ceramics Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2019-2029: All Revenues Associated with Sales of Hardware, Materials, Service and Parts

This report quantifies the market for silicon carbide ceramics additive manufacturing (AM) over the coming decade. The report includes all revenues associated with sales of AM hardware, materials, service and parts, and to identify where the opportunities are to be found. The report provides ten-year market forecasts in volume and value terms. The forecasts are broken out by technology, parts and end-user sector, which are quantified both in terms of volumes and generated revenues.



This report discusses in some depth the evolutionary pressures and paths that the analyst believes will drive the need for adoption of additive manufacturing in processing silicon carbide ceramics.



Because this segment is still very experimental, the assumptions made regarding the market's evolution-as they pertain to hardware adoption and part production-are based both on commercial data-when available-and on the analysis of each silicon carbide AM technology's current state and potential with respect to the overall silicon carbide parts market.



The balance of this report concerns itself with major players and important projects in the silicon carbide 3D printing space. In this part of the analysis, we examine what firms and R&D organizations are planning for their product/marketing strategies in terms of developing silicon carbide AM hardware, material, and services that can meet market needs in the coming years. There are also detailed ten-year forecasts in volume and value terms.



In creating this report, we have relied on both primary and secondary information sources. As far as the former is concerned, we have made use of personal and telephone interviews including relevant sections of interviews conducted with key sector experts. In addition, we have made use of secondary sources such as corporate web sites and relevant academic documents and papers. Some of the information was collected at major trade shows for both AM and ceramics.



Although this report is primarily about silicon carbide 3D printing, we note that the analysis of the potential for silicon carbide AM applications is often very much linked to the potential for advanced ceramics AM in general.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Silicon Carbide 3D Printing Is Hot

1.1 Objectives and Methodology of this Report

1.1.1 Definitions: Types of Silicon Carbide

1.1.2 Trends and Coverage

1.1.3 Plan of this Report

1.1.4 Methodology of this Report

1.2 Silicon Carbide AM: Not for Prototyping

1.3 Global Demand and Market for SiC

1.3.1 Silicon Carbide for Parts Today: RBSiC and SSiC

1.4 Enter Additive Manufacturing

1.4.1 SiC Stereolithography

1.4.2 SiC Laser Sintering

1.5 Taking Silicon Carbide 3D Printing to Market

1.6 Ten-year Market Forecast for SiC Additive Manufacturing



Chapter Two: Technologies to Print Silicon Carbide

2.1 Binder Jetting of Silicon Carbide

2.1.1 Silicon Carbide Binder Jetting on ExOne by Ceramix - 2013

2.1.2 Silicon Carbide Binder Jetting on ExOne by NASA

2.1.3 Silicon Carbide Binder Jetting by ExOne For Commercial Defense Applications

2.2 Is Stereolithography an Option?

2.3 Other Printing Strategies for SiC

2.3.1 Direct Ink Writing (Material Extrusion)

2.3.1.1 First Commercial Materials for Sic Extrusion on Desktop Material Extrusion Systems

2.3.2 Binding by Crystallization

2.3.3 Indirect Laser Sintering of Composite SiC-Polymer

2.4 Ten-year Forecast for SiC Additive Manufacturing Hardware Demand and Revenues



Chapter Three: Printable Silicon Carbide Materials and SiC 3D Printing Services

3.1 Silicon Carbide Material Properties and Uses

3.2 Silicon Carbide Production Process

3.3 3D Printing Silicon Carbide Materials

3.3.1 Reaction Bonded Silicon Filtered Silicon Carbide

3.3.2 Pressureless Sintered Silicon Carbide

3.3.3 Recrystallized Silicon Carbide

3.4 Commercially Available SiC Materials

3.4.1 SGL's SICAPRINT

3.4.2 Schunk Carbon Technology IntrinSiC

3.4.3 Silicon Carbide SSiC Filaments from Spectrum Filaments and SiCeram

3.5 Forecast for SiC Materials and Associated Revenues in Additive Manufacturing

3.5.1 Ten-Year SiC Materials Forecast in AM by Material Type

3.5.2 Ten-Year SiC Materials Forecast in AM by Adoption Segment

3.6 The Unique Value Proposition of SiC vs. Other Technical Ceramics in Additive Manufacturing



Chapter Four: SiC Applications and Parts for Additive Manufacturing

4.1 Analysis of Present and Future SiC Applications for 3D Printing

4.1.1 Uses and Applications of RBSC/SiC-Si

4.1.1.1 Kiln Furniture and Support Components

4.1.1.2 Recuperative Burners

4.1.1.3 Wear Parts and Thrust Bearings

4.1.1.4 Mechanical Seals and Vanes

4.1.1.5 Precision Components

4.2 Relevant AM SiC Hardware Providers

4.2.1 ExOne

4.2.2 voxeljet

4.2.3 Lithoz

4.2.4 XJet

4.3 Relevant Industrial SiC AM Services and Adopters

4.3.1 SiC AM Service from Schunk Carbon Technologies

4.3.3 Saint-Gobain-Amasic-3D SiC Parts

4.4 Forecast for SiC Final Parts Production by Additive Manufacturing and Associated Revenues



Companies Mentioned



ExOne

Lithoz

XJet

voxeljet

