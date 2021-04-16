Global Silicon on Insulator Market (2020 to 2027) - by Wafer Size, Wafer Type, Technology, Product and Application

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicon on Insulator Market by Wafer Size, Wafer Type, Technology, Product and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silicon on insulator market size was $1.11 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027. Silicon on insulator technology states the usage of layered silicon-insulator-silicon substrate in position of traditional silicon in semiconductor manufacturing work. This technology is compatible with presently used fabrication process in the industry without retooling or extra equipment of existing factory. There are several benefits of silicon on insulator technology such as high performance, power saving, reduced leakage, absence of latchup, compatibility, and ease in scaling.



Silicon on insulator (SoI) is an integral part of consumer electronics products such as tablets, smartphones, wearable devices, electric cars, and others. Thus, demand for SoI is increasing rapidly in consumer electronics. Also, the need for reducing power consumption in a variety of mobile and portable devices has fueled the demand for SOI devices in the consumer electronic industry.



Further, the SoI wafers offer the reliability, speed, and hardness beyond traditional technologies, which increases the overall operational performance at low voltage, which is further expected to contribute to the silicon on insulators market growth. Silicon on insulator catches lot of attention in the design of high-performance circuits. In recent times, chipmakers giants such as Advanced Micro Devices, IBM and Intel Corporation have taken surging interest in the commercialization of SOI technology.



The minor restructuring in the current chip fabrication methods has enabled several manufactures to shift from the bulk silicon technology to the SOI-based devices. However, the self-heating effects in SOI-based devices act as restraints to the growth of the silicon on insulator market. Moreover, the market players faced challenges in procuring the raw material and delivering the finished goods with the interrupted supply chain.



The silicon on insulator market is segmented on the basis of wafer size, wafer type, technology, product, application, and region. The wafer size segment includes 200 mm and 300 mm wafers. Based on wafer type, the market is divided into RF-SOI, FD_SOI, PD-SOI, and others. By Technology, the market is segmented into BESOI, SiMOX, Smart Cut, ELTRAN, and SoS. By product, the silicon on insulator market bifurcated into optical communication, image sensing, MEMS, power, and RF FEM. By application, the market is segmented into datacom & telecom, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, photonics, and others.



By region, the silicon on insulator market trends are analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is studied across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Europe is analyzed across the UK, Germany, France, Russia, and the rest of Europe. The countries covered under Asia-Pacific are China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific, while LAMEA includes Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the report covers country-wise cross-sectional analysis of the products and industry vertical segments.



The key players profiled in the report include GlobalWafers, NXP Semiconductors, SUMCO CORPORATION, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, STMicroelectronics, Soitec SA, Simgui, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (ToweJazz), and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. These key players have adopted various strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their position in the silicon on insulator industry.

