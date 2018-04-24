NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About silicon photonics products



Silicon photonics is a novel technology with the aim of developing silicon-based optical devices. Owing to the availability of large established silicon fabrication infrastructure and the relatively low cost and high abundance of this material, there are high expectations in the semiconductor industry from this technology for utilization in the communication, healthcare, and defense sectors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356553



Technavio's analysts forecast the global silicon photonics products market to grow at a CAGR of 38.69% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global silicon photonics products market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of silicon photonics products to the end-user sectors.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Silicon Photonics Products Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Intel

• Luxtera

• Mellanox Technologies



Market driver

• Reduction in transportation costs and scalability beyond 40G

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• High cost of development

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Emergence of optical data centers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356553



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-silicon-photonics-products-market-2018-2022-300635653.html