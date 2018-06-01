Global Silicone Surfactants Market 2018-2022: Stringent Environmental Regulations Against the Use of Conventional Surfactants Presents Market Opportunities

The silicone surfactants market is projected to grow from USD 151.7 Million in 2017 to USD 207.5 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022.

Rising demand for silicone surfactants from the personal care and other end-use industries is expected to drive the silicone surfactants market.

The silicone surfactants market has been segmented on the basis of application, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of application, the emulsifiers segment is estimated to lead the silicone surfactants market in 2017, due to rising demand for emulsifiers from the personal care, construction, and paints & coatings end-use industries. Increasing applications of emulsifiers in cosmetics and personal care products have also contributed to the growth of the emulsifiers segment.

Based on end-use industry, the personal care segment is estimated to lead the silicone surfactants market in 2017, owing to increasing demand for silicone surfactants in applications such as skincare, haircare, and personal hygiene products. Rising demand for non-hazardous ingredients in personal care products is expected to fuel the growth of silicone surfactants in the personal care industry.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the silicone surfactants market in 2017 and is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for silicone surfactants from the region's personal care, construction, textile, paints & coatings, and agriculture end-use industries, particularly in China and India. The region is a lucrative market for personal care products, polyurethane foams, and agrochemicals, among others.

The total production volume of silicone surfactants is considerably lower as compared to other conventional surfactants, and the production involves capital-intensive processes. This factor eventually leads to a rise in the cost of silicone surfactants. Therefore, the growth of the market is constrained due to the high cost of silicone surfactants.

Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Dow Corning Corporation (US), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Innospec Inc. (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Siltech Corporation (Canada), El Corporation (US), Elkem AS (France), Supreme Silicones (India), Silibase Silicone New Material Manufacture Co., Ltd. (China), and Jiangsu Maysta Chemical Co., Ltd. (China) are the major players operating in the silicone surfactants market. These players have been focusing on strategies, such as new product developments & launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and expansions to expand their businesses in untapped and potential markets.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Silicone Surfactants Market

4.2 Silicone Surfactants Market, By Region

4.3 Silicone Surfactants Market, By Application and Region

4.4 Silicone Surfactants Market: Country-Wise Growth Scenerio

4.5 Silicone Surfactants Market: End-Use Industry-Region Matrix



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Silicone Surfactants From the Personal Care and Other End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Polyurethane (PU) Foams From End-Use Industries

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Against the Use of Conventional Surfactants

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 High Cost of Silicone Surfactants

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Revenue Pocket Matrix

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.6.1 Personal Care & Cosmetics

5.6.2 Construction



6 Silicone Surfactants Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emulsifiers

6.3 Foaming Agents

6.4 Defoaming Agents

6.5 Wetting Agents

6.6 Dispersants

6.7 Others



7 Silicone Surfactants Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Personal Care

7.2.1 Skincare

7.2.2 Haircare

7.3 Construction

7.3.1 Polyurethane (PU) Foam

7.4 Textile

7.5 Paints & Coatings

7.6 Agriculture

7.7 Others



8 Regional Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Ranking of Key Market Players

9.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis, 2016

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 New Product Launches

9.3.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

9.3.3 Partnerships, Agreements & Collaborations

9.3.4 Expansions

9.3.5 Investments



10 Company Profiles



DOW Corning

ELE

Elkay Chemicals

Elkem

Evonik

Hangzhou Ruijiang Performance Material Science

Harcros Chemicals

Innospec

Jiangsu Maysta Chemical

Jiangxi Hito Chemical

Momentive Performance Materials

Resil Chemicals

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Silibase Silicone

Siltech

Supreme Silicones

Wacker Chemie

