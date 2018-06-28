NEW YORK, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Silicones



Silicones are synthetic polymers made up of repeated units of siloxane, which is a chain of altering oxygen and silicon atoms. They are typically rubber-like polymers with heat resistance and are commonly used in adhesives, sealants, lubricants, personal care, and thermal and electrical insulation.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Silicones Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global silicones market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of elastomers, fluids, resins, gels, and others.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, global silicones market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• China National Bluestar (Group)

• DowDuPont

• KCC

• Momentive

• Shin-Etsu Chemical

• Wacker Chemie



Market driver

• Increase in demand from developing counties

Market challenge

• Threat of substitues

Market trend

• Growing renewable energy industry

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



