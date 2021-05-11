Global Single Cell Genomics Markets Report 2021: Increasing Numbers of Cells Analyzed, Significant Interest in Multi-omics & Spatial Transcriptomics, In Situ Techniques Gaining Traction

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single Cell Genomics Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Single Cell Genomics Markets, provides the most current market research into single cell genomics and the companies that participate in this market.

The study of individual cells has long been an important part of biological research. Historically this has been a very manual process; some automated technologies are available.

The need for microscopy and other traditional methods has remained, as new methods have also arrived, all of which have been gradually improved. The ability to amplify DNA or RNA from an individual cell was a key development. As a result of continuous technological advances in the last 15 years, the use of NGS has constantly gained more acceptance in broad areas of biological research.

At the same time, a range of new products has been introduced to allow the isolation and preparation of large numbers of individual cells in parallel. Along with other technological innovations, these have resulted in new capabilities to routinely study large numbers of genes in tens or hundreds of thousands of individual cells.

As part of its coverage, the report contains the following information:

Single Cell Genomics Products on the Market

Market for Single Cell Genomics, 2019-2025

Consumables Market, 2019-2025

Instrument Market, 2019-2025

Litigation and IP

Profiles of Companies in the Market

Participation Matrix (Who Participates in Single Cell Genomics and Other Genomics Areas)

Recent Product Introductions

Companies Profiled include:

10X Genomics

Bio-Rad

Dolomite BIo

Fluidigm

Illumina

Mission Bio

Qiagen

Takara BIo

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER ONE: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

OVERVIEW

PRODUCTS ON THE MARKET

SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

CHAPTER TWO: INTRODUCTION

INTRODUCTION

APPLICATIONS

Infectious Disease

Understanding Cancer with miRNAs

Atherosclerosis Research

Neurological

MARKET TRENDS

Increasing Numbers of Cells Analyzed

Significant Interest in Multi-omics

Spatial Transcriptomics, In Situ Techniques Gaining Traction

Data Analysis, Data Volumes, High Dimensionality Challenging

Convergence of Technological Advances

Litigation With Most Major Companies

CHAPTER THREE: MARKET ANALYSIS

MARKET ANALYSIS

REVENUES FORECAST

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

PRODUCTS

New Products

