Global Single-Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Markets Report 2019: 2018 Data, 2019 estimates & CAGR Projections Through 2024

The report provides a summary of the market, including a market snapshot and company profiles of key players in the single-use technologies market.

It provides a comprehensive breakdown of the market with in-depth information about each segment. The overview section of the report provides a description of market trends and dynamics including drivers, limitations and challenges and opportunities for the market. Furthermore, it provides intact information about market development and future trends useful for organizations, including distributors and exporters. It analyzes revenue, product portfolio, and recent activities of key market players.



The major factors influencing the growth of the market include increasing demand for personalized medicine, extensive ongoing development efforts, a strong product portfolio and large application areas for single-use systems. Additionally, lower cost and the reduction of time necessary in the biomanufacturing process when using single-use technology is further driving the growth of the market.



The drug development rate has increased rapidly with the increasing demand for personalized medicines. This has, in turn, increased the demand for single-use technology to avoid the risk of contamination.



A strong product portfolio is further fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period. There are several companies that are offering single-use technologies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corp., Sartorius AG, General Electric Co., and PendoTECH LLC. PendoTECH LLC is focused on the development of pressure sensors used to measure static and dynamic pressure of gases and liquids in biopharmaceutical processes. It also provides a wide range of single-use products such as single-use rotary flowmeters, single-use ultrasonic flowmeters and a compact low-flow ultrasonic flowmeter with a reusable fluid path.

It further includes strategies adopted by emerging market players with strategic recommendations for new market entrants. Outright information is provided in the report, consisting of historical and current market size, and including the future potential of the market. The report will also help to inform market players and new entrants about the production and export of goods and services to the original equipment manufacturers.

The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of CAGRs through 2024

Discussion on present and future opportunities and key factors influencing the single-use technologies and bioreactors for pharmaceuticals

Quantification of market applications, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene therapy, recombinant proteins, blood derivatives, and anticancer drugs

Impact analysis on pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare sectors

Coverage of new product developments and technologies, mergers & acquisitions, partnership & collaboration and new product launches in the industry

Profiles of major players in the industry, including Aber Instruments Ltd., Corning Inc., General Electric Co., Parker Hannifin Corp., Repligen Corp., Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Historical Analysis: The Foundation for Single-Use Technology

Description of Current Market Trends

Raw Material Analysis

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Process

Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology

Single-Use Bioreactors

Wave-Induced Motion Single-Use Bioreactors

Stirred Single-Use Bioreactors

Single-Use Reactor with Vertically Oscillating Perforated Disc

Single-Use Bubble Column

Single-Use Hybrid Reactor

Mixing, Storage and Filling Systems

Filtration System

Dead-End Filtration

Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF)

Centrifugal Pumps

Chromatography Systems

Affinity Chromatography

Ion Exchange Chromatography

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

Mixed-Mode Chromatography

Freeze and Thaw Systems

Isolators

Control Systems

Flow Measurement Systems

Temperature Measurement Systems

pH Measurement System

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Single-Use Component

Single-Use Sensors

Advantages

Piezo Sensors

Mechanical Sensors

Electrical Sensors

Optical Sensors

Electrochemical

Impedance

Amperometric

Tubing

Connectors (Separate or Molded-in), Valves, Coupling, Tri-clamps

Transfer Systems

Sampling Systems

Media Bags

2D Bags

3D Bags

Bioprocess Containers

Filter Cartridges

Other Single-Use Products

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Blood Derivatives

Anti-cancer Drugs

Recombinant Proteins

Gene Therapy Drugs

Stem Cell and Plasma Therapies

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User

Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturers

Labs and Pathology Products

Research Institutes and Academia

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Patent Review/New Developments

New Product Developments and Technologies

Patent Analysis

Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Key Supplier and Manufacturer Positioning

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

General Electric Co.

Danaher Corp.

Sartorius AG

Key Strategy Analysis

Product Launch

Mergers and Acquisitions

Geographical Expansion

