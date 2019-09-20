Global Single-Use Technologies for Biopharmaceuticals Markets Report 2019: 2018 Data, 2019 estimates & CAGR Projections Through 2024
The report provides a summary of the market, including a market snapshot and company profiles of key players in the single-use technologies market.
It provides a comprehensive breakdown of the market with in-depth information about each segment. The overview section of the report provides a description of market trends and dynamics including drivers, limitations and challenges and opportunities for the market. Furthermore, it provides intact information about market development and future trends useful for organizations, including distributors and exporters. It analyzes revenue, product portfolio, and recent activities of key market players.
The major factors influencing the growth of the market include increasing demand for personalized medicine, extensive ongoing development efforts, a strong product portfolio and large application areas for single-use systems. Additionally, lower cost and the reduction of time necessary in the biomanufacturing process when using single-use technology is further driving the growth of the market.
The drug development rate has increased rapidly with the increasing demand for personalized medicines. This has, in turn, increased the demand for single-use technology to avoid the risk of contamination.
A strong product portfolio is further fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period. There are several companies that are offering single-use technologies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corp., Sartorius AG, General Electric Co., and PendoTECH LLC. PendoTECH LLC is focused on the development of pressure sensors used to measure static and dynamic pressure of gases and liquids in biopharmaceutical processes. It also provides a wide range of single-use products such as single-use rotary flowmeters, single-use ultrasonic flowmeters and a compact low-flow ultrasonic flowmeter with a reusable fluid path.
It further includes strategies adopted by emerging market players with strategic recommendations for new market entrants. Outright information is provided in the report, consisting of historical and current market size, and including the future potential of the market. The report will also help to inform market players and new entrants about the production and export of goods and services to the original equipment manufacturers.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of CAGRs through 2024
- Discussion on present and future opportunities and key factors influencing the single-use technologies and bioreactors for pharmaceuticals
- Quantification of market applications, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene therapy, recombinant proteins, blood derivatives, and anticancer drugs
- Impact analysis on pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare sectors
- Coverage of new product developments and technologies, mergers & acquisitions, partnership & collaboration and new product launches in the industry
- Profiles of major players in the industry, including Aber Instruments Ltd., Corning Inc., General Electric Co., Parker Hannifin Corp., Repligen Corp., Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Historical Analysis: The Foundation for Single-Use Technology
- Description of Current Market Trends
- Raw Material Analysis
- Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Process
- Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Single-Use Bioreactors
- Wave-Induced Motion Single-Use Bioreactors
- Stirred Single-Use Bioreactors
- Single-Use Reactor with Vertically Oscillating Perforated Disc
- Single-Use Bubble Column
- Single-Use Hybrid Reactor
- Mixing, Storage and Filling Systems
- Filtration System
- Dead-End Filtration
- Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF)
- Centrifugal Pumps
- Chromatography Systems
- Affinity Chromatography
- Ion Exchange Chromatography
- Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography
- Mixed-Mode Chromatography
- Freeze and Thaw Systems
- Isolators
- Control Systems
- Flow Measurement Systems
- Temperature Measurement Systems
- pH Measurement System
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Single-Use Component
- Single-Use Sensors
- Advantages
- Piezo Sensors
- Mechanical Sensors
- Electrical Sensors
- Optical Sensors
- Electrochemical
- Impedance
- Amperometric
- Tubing
- Connectors (Separate or Molded-in), Valves, Coupling, Tri-clamps
- Transfer Systems
- Sampling Systems
- Media Bags
- 2D Bags
- 3D Bags
- Bioprocess Containers
- Filter Cartridges
- Other Single-Use Products
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Polyclonal Antibodies
- Vaccines
- Blood Derivatives
- Anti-cancer Drugs
- Recombinant Proteins
- Gene Therapy Drugs
- Stem Cell and Plasma Therapies
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User
- Biopharmaceutical Companies and Contract Manufacturers
- Labs and Pathology Products
- Research Institutes and Academia
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Patent Review/New Developments
- New Product Developments and Technologies
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Key Supplier and Manufacturer Positioning
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Danaher Corp.
- Sartorius AG
- Key Strategy Analysis
- Product Launch
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Geographical Expansion
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Aber Instruments Ltd.
- Adolf Kunher Ag
- Advantapure Inc.
- Applikon Biotechnology B.V.
- Aucteq Biosystems
- Biopharma Dynamics Ltd.
- Broadley-James Corp.
- Cellon S.A.
- Cellexus Ltd.
- Celltainer Biotech Bv
- Cercell Aps
- Charter Medical, Ltd.
- Colder Products Co. (Cpc)
- Colly Flowtech Ab
- Cole-Parmer Instrument Co. Llc
- Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Corning Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Distek Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Entegris Inc.
- Eppendorf Ag
- Equflow Bv
- Esco Group
- Esi Technologies Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Holland Applied Technologies Inc.
- Levitronix Gmbh
- Malema Engineering Corp.
- Meissner Filtration Products Inc.
- Mettler-Toledo Llc
- Merck Kgaa
- Omnibrx Biotechnologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Optek-Danulat Gmbh
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Pendotech Llc
- Pierre Guerin Sas
- Presens Precision Sensing Gmbh
- Perfusecell A/S
- Renolit Group
- Repligen Corp.
- Robert Bosch Packaging Technology Gmbh
- Sartorius Ag
- Sentinel Process Systems Inc.
- Sia Biosan
- Solida Biotech Gmbh
- Synthecon Inc.
- Terumo Cardiovascular Group
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Trace Analytics Gmbh
- VWR International Llc
- Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group
- W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.
